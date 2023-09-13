Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Where’s The Detail?

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

The New Zealand College of Midwives is pleased to see some commitment to growing the midwifery workforce in Labour’s health announcement today.

College Chief Executive, Alison Eddy, says growing domestic intakes of midwifery students and reducing attrition rates from midwifery programmes also signaled in the plan, are positive moves. However, Ms Eddy adds that given the government’s health workforce plan noted midwifery as having the greatest critical shortage, with an estimated 40% gap, the College expected to see more specific detail for midwifery in today’s announcement.

“The College welcomes the Labour Party’s commitment to increase specific numbers of medical and nursing student places (335 and 700 respectively) yet oddly there is no similarly specific detail provided for midwifery,” she says. “We would have liked to have seen targeted midwifery retention initiatives alongside those announced today for our valued nurse and doctor colleagues*. Once again we are perplexed by the lack of detail necessary to address the long standing issues facing the midwifery profession and the significant effects this has on the wider health sector.”

Alison Eddy says the College notes the Government’s announcement is promising to “explore” regulatory changes to enable overseas educated midwives practice in New Zealand. While this is a short-term fix, longer-term investment to improve conditions for the existing workforce is the best solution to achieving a sustainable and home-grown workforce.

The College says it is also positive to see the issue of improving the sustainability of community midwifery and looking at integrated care teams through Kahu Taurima in the announcement this morning but more detail is needed and now.

“Without the detail there is nothing to hold the government to account,” says Ms Eddy. “We would welcome this detail which would provide us with confidence the ongoing challenges for the midwifery will be addressed.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Seymour Acting Up & Labour’s Lost Cause

To use a musical analogy, ACT Party leader David Seymour is to centre-right parties what Lindsay Buckingham was to Fleetwood Mac - talented, insufferable, and born to be fired from the band. Clearly, the man from Epsom believes he didn’t spend all those years hovering at 1% in the polls to let some soft-headed chump like Luxon swoop in, take over, and screw up the landing. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Green Pary: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will pass a Healthy Ocean Act to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 through a new framework that upholds Te Tiriti, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government on how best to do it, and put a Green Minister for Oceans & Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 