Vegetables NZ Applauds National Party’s Comprehensive Support For Commercial Vegetable Growing And NZ’s Food Security

Vegetables NZ says it’s very pleased the National Party has acknowledged the importance of growing fresh, healthy vegetables in New Zealand, in its pre-election primary sector.

‘Vegetables NZ supports any move to increase productivity and improve supply, so New Zealanders can eat more fresh, healthy vegetables at reasonable prices,’ says Vegetables NZ Chair, John Murphy.

‘Being able to grow more vegetables is one way to bring prices down, improve health outcomes, and support an industry that is vital to New Zealand. At the same time, getting in behind vegetable production will improve food security, which is something our country can no longer take for granted, following the pandemic and several adverse weather events.’

John says our country’s vegetable industry needs fit for purpose regulations that allow vegetable operations to thrive, by eliminating hurdles that limit productivity while at the same time, creating business certainty that will encourage investment.

‘Introducing a National Environmental Standard (NES) for commercial vegetable production so that growers do not need a resource consent to produce more food is hugely positive. The NES will also prevail over existing rules and consents but at the same time, ensure that expansion takes place within environmental limits.’

John says Vegetables NZ is also pleased by the National Party’s commitments to make it easier to expand water storage and increase numbers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

‘Ultimately, all efforts to make it easier for kiwis to eat more locally grown, healthy vegetables is good for New Zealand’s society and economy.’

