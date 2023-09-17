Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Record Crowd Demands Real Change To New Zealand’s Economy

Sunday, 17 September 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today ACT is holding the biggest event in the party’s history to launch its 2023 campaign. We’re telling Kiwis that the biggest focus for ACT as part of the next Government is restoring growth to New Zealand’s economy,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“At the core of New Zealand’s many problems is a lack of productivity. ACT is committed to fixing New Zealand’s economy and creating a more productive and prosperous future isn’t just the biggest issue facing Kiwis today, it is the biggest issue for generations to come.

“If we want to be able to afford world-class healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure for years to come, then we need real change now.

“ACT is committed to cutting waste from government and returning that money to New Zealanders through lower taxes and targeted, sensible spending on core public services.

“ACT will ensure quality public services by setting clear targets for chief executives and removing the scourge of identity politics from the public service.

“ACT will cut down on red tape and regulation by insisting the problem is defined and the cost and benefits are compared before the new rule is made, this is essential to restore the number 8 wire Kiwi can-do attitude. So people can spend more time producing and less time complying.

“ACT will get infrastructure moving with a deal for each region that invites private funding to get public infrastructure built in the current generation, not the never-never, so people and goods can move around safely and efficiently.

“New Zealand needs a government that takes the country in a better direction. In the end, it comes down to a simple question for voters - ‘Who do you trust?’

“New Zealand should be the best place to study, work and do business in the world. We should have the most competitive tax and regulatory policies. ACT’s vision is for a country where working Kiwis aren’t punished, but get ahead, and where families are proud to live and raise their kids.”

