‘KAURAKA E MATAKU, KIA TAKATŪ! Don’t Be Scared, Be Prepared’

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu launched a social media campaign to encourage whānau to start the kōrero about their emergency plan. The campaign, titled ‘KAURAKA E MATAKU, KIA TAKATŪ! Don’t be scared, be prepared’ aims to raise awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness and provide tools and ideas for getting started.

The campaign features the Manawatu whānau of Kaikōura who takes us through planning and preparing for different kinds of emergencies.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu General Manager for Oranga Trevor McGlinchey says that being prepared ensures the needs of everyone in the whare (house) are considered, giving whānau the best chance during emergencies. He urges everyone to begin the kōrero around their whānau emergency plan.

“There is nothing to lose and more to gain by being prepared. We know that natural disasters and emergencies can strike at any time. In Te Waipounamu, we have experienced significant earthquakes, and now storms and flooding have become more frequent.”

Leading the development of the campaign, Senior Advisor Whānau and Emergency Response, Keela Atkinson-Cranwell, who also supported the Cyclone Gabrielle response, emphasises the importance of having a whānau emergency plan and a Go Bag.

“Even as simple as having a kōrero around where you’ll all meet if you can’t get home, or who is picking up the kids from school can make a difference in keeping whānau calm and ensuring everyone’s safety,” says Atkinson-Cranwell.

“We also encourage whānau to prepare an Emergency Go Bag with essential items in case of an evacuation or to keep essential supplies in case they need to stay at home for an extended period. Personal medications, drinking water, ready-to-eat food and warm clothes are some of the items we recommend keeping handy.”

To support the campaign, a template for a whānau emergency plan and tips on preparing for emergencies and natural disasters are available on the Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu website: ngaitahu.iwi.nz/whanau/emergency-preparedness/

Take action now with your whānau and become better prepared. ‘KAURAKA E MATAU, KIA TAKATŪ! Don’t be scared, be prepared’

