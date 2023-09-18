Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Women's Rights Party Commemorating Suffrage Day With Actions Around The Country

Monday, 18 September 2023, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Women's Rights Party

Most years women attend early breakfasts on Suffrage Day [tomorrow, Tuesday, 19 September] to listen to speeches from high profile women celebrating the successes of women in business, the Public Service and politics.

After all we currently have 58 women in the New Zealand Parliament, making up 48% of MPs. And women make up just over 50% of those on New Zealand public sector boards.

But while women at the top are doing well, little has changed for those women who clean the halls of power, sole women bringing up their children, or women in retirement struggling to survive on the pension with little or no savings.

Co-leader Jill Ovens says women’s rights have been eroded in recent years by legislation that puts women’s and girls’ privacy and safety at risk, the erasure of the word “women” from our language, and workplace policies that prevent women from speaking out.

“In the name of ‘inclusivity’, women and girls are being excluded from schools, universities, political parties and workplaces,” Ms Ovens says.

That’s why the Women’s Rights Party is commemorating Suffrage Day tomorrow with actions that recall the determined efforts of those who won the right for all women to vote, both here in New Zealand, and in the United Kingdom, where universal suffrage was not attained until 1928.

“We will be unfurling banners over motorway bridges, collecting signatures on a replica Suffrage petition, and joining with LAVA (Lesbian Action for Visibility in Aotearoa) who are rallying outside the Ministry of Women’s Affairs,” Ms Ovens says.

She also plans to chain herself to the historic gates to Parliament, opposite the Kate Sheppard Apartments in Molesworth Street.

“It’s a symbolic action,” she says. “We have no intention of disrupting anyone or even staying long.”

Chimene del la Varis, Women’s Rights Party co-leader, is producing a second edition of the podcast “The White Camellia” focussing on women’s suffrage in Aotearoa.

Suffragists gave white camellias to their supporters to wear in Parliament during the passing of the Electoral Act in 1893. Since then, the flower has become the symbol of New Zealand women’s suffrage movement.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Women's Rights Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National Party: Labour Turned Down Proposal to Stop Funding Gangs

Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet considered whether to stop government contracts involving funding for gangs in July and deliberately chose to keep doing so. Simeon Brown claims then-Justice Minister Kiri Allan lodged a paper on 17 July that included a proposal not to engage in or renew any contracts with gang members, but Cabinet failed to approve the proposal. More



 
 
ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 