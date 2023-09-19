Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown Sends Manifesto To The Next Government

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 6:13 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has sent the Auckland Manifesto to political parties ahead of the 2023 General Election.

It’s become clear that Auckland and the next government need to work together more than ever if they are going to drive the nation’s largest region forward.

Ahead of the election, the Mayor is asking political parties to make a long-term commitment to an Auckland Deal that will empower Auckland to address its urgent priorities as a region, and implement the Mayor and Council’s plan to fix Auckland, covering:

1. Partnership & Devolution: A fundamentally different relationship between Auckland Council and central government based on mutual respect and alignment of goals.

2. Transport: An Integrated Transport Plan to enable people and goods to get around our city faster, cheaper, and with lower emissions.

3. Housing, Growth & Urban Regeneration: Tools and investment to enable Auckland to plan and deliver infrastructure, to support growth in decent houses, and regenerate run-down areas.

4. Infrastructure, Water Reform & Climate Resilience: Finishing, fixing and protecting our existing infrastructure with tools to fund and finance the major investment required to deal with the deficit.

5. Environment: Enabling us to protect and make the most of our environment, including our Three Harbours.

6. Social, Cultural and Economic Development: A formal partnership to deliver and fund agreed priorities.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the Auckland Deal will create better collaboration with central government.

“We have done the groundwork. This manifesto includes specific policies in each of these areas that are needed to unlock Auckland’s potential and ensure its continued growth.”

Brown says he and his Councillors cannot make the fixes needed unless Wellington moves out of the way.

“Wellington needs to stop planning Auckland; let us do the work we are tasked with. We are a regional government; we should be able to deliver for the region.

We need the autonomy to properly be able to serve our region and deliver on things that affect Aucklanders’ lives. We know Aucklanders are frustrated with the lack of progress, but we don’t have the tools to fix it. Let us fix it.”

He says Aucklanders want the ability to plan their own city, much like their counterparts in Australia.

“More of the tax Aucklanders pay should stay in Auckland; we are putting more into government coffers than we get back. Aucklanders are being short-changed and don’t have the autonomy to fix our own issues.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National Party: Labour Turned Down Proposal to Stop Funding Gangs

Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet considered whether to stop government contracts involving funding for gangs in July and deliberately chose to keep doing so. Simeon Brown claims then-Justice Minister Kiri Allan lodged a paper on 17 July that included a proposal not to engage in or renew any contracts with gang members, but Cabinet failed to approve the proposal. More



 
 
ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 