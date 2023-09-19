Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown Sends Manifesto To The Next Government

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has sent the Auckland Manifesto to political parties ahead of the 2023 General Election.

It’s become clear that Auckland and the next government need to work together more than ever if they are going to drive the nation’s largest region forward.

Ahead of the election, the Mayor is asking political parties to make a long-term commitment to an Auckland Deal that will empower Auckland to address its urgent priorities as a region, and implement the Mayor and Council’s plan to fix Auckland, covering:

1. Partnership & Devolution: A fundamentally different relationship between Auckland Council and central government based on mutual respect and alignment of goals.

2. Transport: An Integrated Transport Plan to enable people and goods to get around our city faster, cheaper, and with lower emissions.

3. Housing, Growth & Urban Regeneration: Tools and investment to enable Auckland to plan and deliver infrastructure, to support growth in decent houses, and regenerate run-down areas.

4. Infrastructure, Water Reform & Climate Resilience: Finishing, fixing and protecting our existing infrastructure with tools to fund and finance the major investment required to deal with the deficit.

5. Environment: Enabling us to protect and make the most of our environment, including our Three Harbours.

6. Social, Cultural and Economic Development: A formal partnership to deliver and fund agreed priorities.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the Auckland Deal will create better collaboration with central government.

“We have done the groundwork. This manifesto includes specific policies in each of these areas that are needed to unlock Auckland’s potential and ensure its continued growth.”

Brown says he and his Councillors cannot make the fixes needed unless Wellington moves out of the way.

“Wellington needs to stop planning Auckland; let us do the work we are tasked with. We are a regional government; we should be able to deliver for the region.

We need the autonomy to properly be able to serve our region and deliver on things that affect Aucklanders’ lives. We know Aucklanders are frustrated with the lack of progress, but we don’t have the tools to fix it. Let us fix it.”

He says Aucklanders want the ability to plan their own city, much like their counterparts in Australia.

“More of the tax Aucklanders pay should stay in Auckland; we are putting more into government coffers than we get back. Aucklanders are being short-changed and don’t have the autonomy to fix our own issues.”

© Scoop Media

