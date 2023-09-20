Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Deaf Aotearoa's Panel Discussion Aims To Shape A Brighter Future For Deaf Young People

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Deaf Aotearoa

Deaf Aotearoa, New Zealand’s leading organisation advocating for the rights and well-being of the deaf community, is holding a panel discussion with deaf families on 29th September, following on from this week’s International Week of the Deaf, running from Monday 18th to Sunday 24th September, with Saturday, September 23rd being celebrated as International Day of Sign Languages.

Deaf Aotearoa has invited deaf families from across New Zealand to participate in this panel to gain insights into the future needs and concerns of deaf young people. By doing so, the organisation aims to pave the way for a more inclusive future, offering better opportunities for deaf youth in tertiary education and the job market.

Lachlan Keating, Chief Executive of Deaf Aotearoa, expressed the significance of this project being led by Deaf Aotearoa’s Youth Board, stating, "This panel is about linking with the community, learning from older deaf individuals to improve the prospects of the next generation. We aim to facilitate better access, increased social support, and play a pivotal role in revitalising New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL). Additionally, we seek to educate hearing individuals on the importance of understanding and supporting the deaf community. We encourage everyday Kiwis to give NZSL a try, learn a few signs, and be allies to deaf people they encounter, as a way to play their part in shaping a brighter future in our country for young deaf people."

Deaf Aotearoa Youth Board President Zoe Ferguson (22), knows full well the highs and lows of going through life as a deaf young person. She experienced strong support during her mainstream high school years, having a professional interpreter in all classes. However, when she transitioned to studying her Bachelor of Applied Management at Ara Institute of Canterbury in Christchurch, her experience changed dramatically. With new interpreters and classmates, Zoe had limited access to materials in NZSL, which required her to put in extra effort throughout her three years at university.

Zoe expressed her challenges, saying, "I had to work really hard to get access in the classroom and connect with other students. I couldn't sit back and slide through my studies; it was a lot of additional work throughout my three years there." While Zoe appreciated her learning experience, the lack of professional interpreters and limited knowledge of the deaf community among her hearing peers posed additional challenges.

Zoe emphasised the importance of creating more opportunities for deaf youth to socialise and interact, stating, "Deaf young people don't need to feel isolated; they can hang out with and make deaf friends the same age as them." Zoe's commitment to making a difference led her to join the Deaf Aotearoa Youth Board at the age of 15, ultimately becoming its president one year ago.

The recent COVID-19 lockdowns had a profound impact on deaf young people, making them more cautious about face-to-face interactions. Zoe explained, "Deaf kids are more shy and nervous about going back to face-to-face events. They didn't have exposure to school or deaf club, which impacted their social skills." However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of online communication, opening new doors for deaf youth to connect with their peers.

Deaf Aotearoa's Youth Board is actively working to expand deaf clubs, enhance online interaction, and provide information on services available to deaf young people to help them thrive in life. Inspired by international experiences, including participation in the World Federation of the Deaf Youth Camp, the organisation is determined to bring similar support and inspiration to deaf youth in New Zealand.

Looking ahead, Zoe aims to pursue a career in the corporate sector and fulfil her dream of travelling. She believes that all young Kiwis, regardless of their hearing status, should have the same opportunities and experiences.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Deaf Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 