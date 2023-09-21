Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Study Provides Invaluable Guidance On Tikanga And The Law

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Law Commission

A new study published by Te Aka Matua o te Ture | the Law Commission will provide invaluable guidance to law makers and others interested in the engagement between tikanga and the law.

The Study Paper He Poutama (NZLC SP24) was originally requested by the Minister of Justice in 2021 and was led by Hon Justice Christian Whata.

It is a rigorously researched resource providing information, principles and practical tools for those interested in the current and future interaction of tikanga Māori and state law.

The Law Commission expects a wide range of views on the study, including favourable and less favourable ones, as the topic continually evolves, President Amokura Kawharu says.

“While tikanga is increasingly being woven into statute and the common law, there’s still misunderstanding about the concept, which has implications for the integrity of both tikanga and the law.

“While much work is still to be done, we are hopeful the paper will provide a sound basis for future interaction between tikanga and state law.”

Hon Justice Christian Whata says the study clearly shows the extent to which tikanga is influencing state law.

“Throughout the project, we have been focused on the deep significance of tikanga to Māori and the importance for both tikanga and state law of improving general understanding of tikanga while proceeding with care. We asked pūkenga (experts) to guide us and have aimed to give an account of tikanga for those engaging with it in a legal context that is both authentic and connected with the law.”

He Poutama gives those working in the courts and the public sector a principled framework to guide their interactions with tikanga as they develop the common law and write legislation, Justice Whata says.

He Poutama is based on input from experts at the interface of tikanga and legal practice, officials and constitutional and other legal experts, and has been assisted by judicial feedback.

Additional to the Study Paper, three externally commissioned independently authored expert papers are provided as Appendices:

  • In Appendix One, Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi pūkenga Professors Wiremu Doherty, Tā Hirini Moko Mead and Tā Pou Temara describe tikanga.
  • In Appendix Two, Natalie Coates and Horiana Irwin-Easthope of the law firms Kāhui Legal and Whāia Legal collate expert tikanga explanations from a review of more than 800 briefs of evidence from court and Waitangi Tribunal proceedings.
  • In Appendix Three, Associate Professor Nicole Roughan of the University of Auckland Faculty of Law theorises a way of considering the interaction of simultaneously independent and interdependent legal orders.

Background:

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission is an Independent Crown Entity operating under its own statute, the Law Commission Act 1985. It reports to the Minister responsible for the Law Commission. The Commission's statutory purpose is to "promote the systematic review, reform and development of the law of New Zealand". The Law Commission receives its work programme for reform and development work as references from the responsible Minister under section 7 of the Law Commission Act. Visit lawcom.govt.nz for more information.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Law Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water And Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll had the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while - just as precariously – having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. So close, but so perilous. During the run-up to election day, it means that a crucial battle is being fought between ACT and New Zealand First for the allegiance of the angry conspiratorially inclined people feeling ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 