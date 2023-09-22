Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Hidden Pitfall: Why Removing The 90-Day Trial Undermines Accredited Employer Reforms

Friday, 22 September 2023, 9:18 am
Opinion: Aaron Martin

By Aaron Martin, Principal Lawyer at New Zealand Immigration Law

In response to ongoing investigations of exploited migrant workers, Immigration Minister Andrew Little recently rolled out new measures designed to protect exploited migrant workers. While many of these changes are commendable, there's a glaring oversight that's slipped under the radar: the removal of the 90-day trial period for employers under the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme.

This change has serious unintended consequences for both employers and migrant workers. Let's unpack why this is far more than a bureaucratic tweak—it's a ticking time bomb in New Zealand's employment law.

The Real Impact on Employers

What does this mean for employers? In essence, you're playing a high-stakes game. You hire someone based on their credentials, and they land here in New Zealand. Then you find out they're not quite who they claimed to be. Previously, the 90-day trial period was your safety net. But that net has just been yanked away.

Let's get real for a moment. This happens often, and it's not always a case of exploitation. It's part of the inherent risk of hiring someone you've never met, from a country you've never been to.

In Australia, they manage this risk by requiring a practical assessment of skills as part of the immigration process. Here, we're practically blindfolded. The 90-day trial was our only practical measure to manage this risk, and now it's gone.

The Worse Alternative

So, what's left? Well, the alternative isn't just bad; it's worse. The only legal avenue now is to fire someone for misrepresentation. The migrant worker can then turn around and claim unfair dismissal, arguing that they didn't misrepresent themselves and that you've jumped to incorrect conclusions.

This isn't just risky; it's a minefield, especially for small businesses. You've got to navigate this landscape without the map that was the 90-day trial. You need top-notch employment law advice now, more than ever, to understand what to do if a migrant worker isn't fit for the role.

Major Flaws in the Accreditation System

Let's consider who's being painted as the villain here. The government has set up an accreditation and job-check system that is open to abuse.

It's astonishingly easy to exploit the current system. You could be a one-man-band business, operating for just two years, and still get approved to bring in five overseas workers.

When you do a job check, they don't ask you how you're going to pay these people.

No one questions the financial stability of your business.

They don't even investigate whether those job vacancies are genuine.

You can get approval to bring people into jobs that might not even exist! And who checks this? No one—absolutely no one.

A Half-Baked Response

Quick to impose difficulties on employers, the government will enact new policies as early as next month. They pin the blame on employers, citing employment termination within the 90-day trial as a tool for exploitation. However, this claim distorts the truth.

Most people featured in recent news stories didn't even have a genuine job waiting for them in New Zealand. So, the issue isn't about being fired during the 90-day trial; it's about job offers that were never real to begin with.

Yet, what's the government's solution? A vague promise of a "review."

They seem more inclined to handicap honest employers based on unfounded perceptions of abuse, rather than tackle the root of the issue. What's more, they sidestep mentioning an existing visa for workers dismissed within the 90-day period. The catch? It's a visitor visa, not an open work visa. A simple rule change could have addressed this concern.

Missing the Forest for the Trees

The government is changing employment laws based on dubious claims of 90-day trial abuse, missing the real issue: a flawed work visa system. The new measures are akin to placing cushions at the bottom of a cliff—they don't solve the root problem but merely mitigate its consequences.

I've spoken to recruiters who say overseas agencies supplying qualified nurses are exiting the New Zealand market. These nurses aren't worried about the 90-day trial; they're concerned there might not even be real jobs awaiting them. This has damaging implications for New Zealand's reputation in the international labour market.

Minister Little's recent announcement is reactive and ill-considered. It adds complexity and risk for honest employers, without fixing a system that's ripe for abuse.

Further information:
 

Aaron Martin – Principal Immigration Lawyer at New Zealand Immigration Law

Aaron Martin is one of New Zealand’s most highly regarded immigration law practitioners. He has extensive experience in assisting individuals, SMEs, and large multinational corporations.

With over 25 years in general legal practice and a thorough working knowledge of relevant tax law and commercial law, Aaron is skilled in assisting investor-category applicants and migrants planning to establish a business in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Aaron Martin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%

The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 