Act And National A Coalition For Change
Monday, 25 September 2023, 8:03 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“ACT and National are on the same page about a future
coalition Government, with both parties working together in
a strong coalition to overcome the significant challenges
New Zealand faces,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Christopher Luxon confirmed this morning
that National wants to create a strong and stable two-party
coalition government with ACT. This is what ACT has been
saying for weeks now.
“New Zealand needs a
government that takes the country in a better direction. In
the end, it comes down to a simple question for voters -
‘Who do you trust?’
“If you want to see change
you’ve got to come out and vote for it. If you want to see
real change, with more ACT MPs around the Cabinet table
influencing the direction of government, you need to party
vote
ACT.”
