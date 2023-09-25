Act And National A Coalition For Change

“ACT and National are on the same page about a future coalition Government, with both parties working together in a strong coalition to overcome the significant challenges New Zealand faces,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Christopher Luxon confirmed this morning that National wants to create a strong and stable two-party coalition government with ACT. This is what ACT has been saying for weeks now.

“New Zealand needs a government that takes the country in a better direction. In the end, it comes down to a simple question for voters - ‘Who do you trust?’

“If you want to see change you’ve got to come out and vote for it. If you want to see real change, with more ACT MPs around the Cabinet table influencing the direction of government, you need to party vote ACT.”

