Politics Of Benefit Sanctions Cruel And Dishonest

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Kay Brereton

Benefit advocate and Welfare Expert Advisory Group member Kay Brereton is calling for some basic facts and empathy from political parties looking to fish for votes with beneficiary bashing.

Brereton says the call to put sanctions on people on benefits is proven not to work and to increase misery. “International research shows sanctions move people further from the labour market and reduce the likelihood of them moving into employment.

“There is a need to address the drivers of labour churn such as precarious work with few protections, rather than blaming people trapped in a cycle of low wages and unemployment.

“I see people who go onto the benefit each Christmas as their employers don’t want to pay statutory holiday entitlements.”

“The last time we had a National government they imposed a sanction regime where a person loses entitlement to benefit for 13 weeks if they decline an offer of suitable employment or fail to attend a job interview, these measures remained in place under the Labour government.

“People don’t have homes, they often don’t have access to a private bathroom, and they have maybe one set of clothes. I don’t think any political party understands this and the very real barriers faced by people on Jobseeker benefits.

“The latest welfare policy announcements are beneficiary bashing just like we see in every election campaign and seem to be based on anecdotes, a lack of understanding of the existing rules, and no understanding of the real struggles people on benefits face daily.

“More sanctions are just a policy to create more homelessness and more hungry children. People playing these political games with our most vulnerable need to look to the facts and reflect on their own sense of humanity.”

Bryce Edwards: The Vested Interests Shaping National Party Policies


As the National Party gets closer to government, lobbyists and business interests will be lining up for influence and to get policies adopted. It’s therefore in the public interest to have much more scrutiny and transparency about potential conflicts of interests that might arise.
One of the key individuals of influence in National is former Cabinet Minister and now businessman, Steven Joyce. His continued sway with National and various business interests is a useful case study in how New Zealand politics works. More

 
 
Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More

National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More


Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More

