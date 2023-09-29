Beneficiary Bashing Continues This Election With National, ACT & NZ First Policies
Friday, 29 September 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty
“People who experience poverty as sanctioned by a
capitalist system shouldn’t be punished for the
predicament they’re in” says Brooke Pao Stanley, AAAP
Coordinator.
These parties use fear based politics to
gain popularity and continue to push a narrative that is
both extremely harmful and unhelpful when we think about the
wider systemic issues of
capitalism.
We need leaders who are
brave to do what’s right, not what’s popular, especially
as we begin to feel the impacts of multiple crises in the
form of climate change and
Covid.
Requiring a certain amount of
unemployment and then punishing people for being unemployed
shows how skewed the system is in favour of businesses,
landlords and wealth at the expense of marginalised
communities.
We need policies that are
grounded in love and care to address the multiplicity of
issues we have across our whole system so that we can come
together and be better prepared to respond to issues
communities already face and will face in the
future.
We have been vocal about
Liveable Incomes and Universal Services and believe that
these models can be some of the models we adopt for a Just
Transition.
