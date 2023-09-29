Beneficiary Bashing Continues This Election With National, ACT & NZ First Policies

“People who experience poverty as sanctioned by a capitalist system shouldn’t be punished for the predicament they’re in” says Brooke Pao Stanley, AAAP Coordinator.

These parties use fear based politics to gain popularity and continue to push a narrative that is both extremely harmful and unhelpful when we think about the wider systemic issues of capitalism.



We need leaders who are brave to do what’s right, not what’s popular, especially as we begin to feel the impacts of multiple crises in the form of climate change and Covid.



Requiring a certain amount of unemployment and then punishing people for being unemployed shows how skewed the system is in favour of businesses, landlords and wealth at the expense of marginalised communities.



We need policies that are grounded in love and care to address the multiplicity of issues we have across our whole system so that we can come together and be better prepared to respond to issues communities already face and will face in the future.



We have been vocal about Liveable Incomes and Universal Services and believe that these models can be some of the models we adopt for a Just Transition.

© Scoop Media

