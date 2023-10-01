Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Two Million Free Hours Of Maths And Literacy Catch Up

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

  • Intermediate and secondary school students will have access to two million free tutoring sessions to help lift maths and literacy achievement
  • A maths and literacy training fund for all primary and intermediate teachers
  • More funding to help young people get back to school, into training or work

Labour will improve maths and literacy outcomes by funding two million hours of catch-up learning for young people and provide extra training for all primary and intermediate teachers, Labour Leader Chris Hipkins has announced.

The Labour Party manifesto has been released today, documenting all of the party’s policies released to date – including the 10-point cost of living plan to help Kiwis bring costs down.

“We know getting kids to school can be expensive, that’s why we’ve made public transport free for under 13s and half price for under 25 as well as continuing the free and healthy school lunches programmes that serves over a million meals a week, and saves parents on average $33 a week, per child,” Chris Hipkins said.

“It is also why we’re providing 20 hours ECE free for two-year-olds from next year, which will save a family an estimated $133 a week.

“Taking GST off fruit and vegetables, making prescriptions free and boosting Working for Families by $25 a week all takes pressure off the family budget.

“Combine that with increasing the minimum wage, introducing paid partner’s leave and free basic dental care for under 30s – and many more Kiwis are a lot better off under a Labour Government,” Chris Hipkins said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Labour’s manifesto includes over $100 million in additional funding for education, to help support students and teachers with maths and literacy, and better support disengaged youth with pathways back into school or employment.

“Labour will build on our free tutoring programme by adding two million more hours to ensure young people in years 7 – 13 have the foundations for success in maths and literacy,” Labour Education Spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“Learning has been disrupted over the past three years so it’s important we provide extra catch up support to students who need it. Equally, we want to make sure that what’s being taught in maths and literacy is consistent – and so we’ll fund training for teachers in those subjects as well.

“The Government has already announced it will legislate core requirements for teaching maths and literacy. Today we are announcing a maths and literacy training fund to ensure all teachers get the necessary training and guidance; and so we can lift the overall quality of maths and literacy teaching.

“Finally, we will put a further $43 million into education and training pathways for young people who have dropped out or been expelled from school. These are some of our hardest-to-reach kids – but Labour won’t write them off.

“This further funding will mean we can do more, on top of the work already underway through the Attendance Service and with our new attendance officers, to get the right services around them and use every lever we’ve got to get them back to school, into training or work.

“Labour can be trusted to continue to fund education and ensure every child gets every opportunity to succeed,” Jan Tinetti said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September, bro, dude, maaate, political reporter Benedict Collins warned potential EV buyers to "get in quick" after National announced their policy of cutting the clean car discount. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More


National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More

Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 