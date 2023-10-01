Opportunities Party Candidate Reveals Takapuna As The Centre Of Burgeoning Cannabis Trade

The Opportunities Party (TOP) candidate for North Shore, Abe Gray, is proud of his electorate's outsized role in the burgeoning, newly legal trade in high THC cannabis flower.

Did you know that millions of dollars worth of cannabis has been sold in Takapuna in the last year totally legally?!

Abe is hosting a Public Meeting + Q & A in Takapuna this Wednesday evening for members of the public to learn about the newly legal THC Flower Cannabis economy and to get any questions they may have answered. Did you know anyone can get a prescription for cannabis for any reason with any therapeutic dimension whatsoever? Did you know that you can legally purchase high THC Cannabis flower more easily in Takapuna than anywhere else in the country?

Abe will also be highlighting and answering questions about The Opportunities Party (TOP)'s Cannabis Policy, which is to treat Cannabis and Alcohol equally under the same Sale and Supply legislation. TOP plans to reduce alcohol harm and control cannabis using a shared legislative framework based on a strengthened version of the current Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

Come along to Fantail & Turtle at Smales Farm in Takapuna this Wednesday the 4th of October at 7pm and ask every question you've ever wanted to know the answer to about legal cannabis and The Opportunities Party.

© Scoop Media

