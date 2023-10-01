Opportunities Party Candidate Reveals Takapuna As The Centre Of Burgeoning Cannabis Trade
Sunday, 1 October 2023, 7:44 pm
Press Release: The Opportunities Party
The Opportunities Party (TOP) candidate for North Shore,
Abe Gray, is proud of his electorate's outsized role in the
burgeoning, newly legal trade in high THC cannabis
flower.
Did you know that millions of dollars worth of
cannabis has been sold in Takapuna in the last year totally
legally?!
Abe is hosting a Public Meeting + Q & A
in Takapuna this Wednesday evening for members of the public
to learn about the newly legal THC Flower Cannabis economy
and to get any questions they may have answered. Did you
know anyone can get a prescription for cannabis for any
reason with any therapeutic dimension whatsoever? Did you
know that you can legally purchase high THC Cannabis flower
more easily in Takapuna than anywhere else in the
country?
Abe will also be highlighting and answering
questions about The Opportunities Party (TOP)'s Cannabis
Policy, which is to treat Cannabis and Alcohol equally under
the same Sale and Supply legislation. TOP plans to reduce
alcohol harm and control cannabis using a shared legislative
framework based on a strengthened version of the current
Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.
Come along to Fantail
& Turtle at Smales Farm in Takapuna this Wednesday the
4th of October at 7pm and ask every question you've ever
wanted to know the answer to about legal cannabis and The
Opportunities
Party.
