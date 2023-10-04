The Press Leaders Debate Is On! Coalition Powerbrokers To Front In The South Island’s Biggest Live Debate

Following news that the Prime Minister has Covid-19 and is isolating, Stuff Group has today confirmed The Press Leaders Debate will go ahead - with a new line up.

While getting both major party leaders to agree on a new date proved impossible, The Press has devised a brilliant alternative that will deliver South Island audiences a rousing debate ahead of the general election on 14 October.

In its new format, The Press Leaders Debate will now see the key coalition powerbrokers face off next Tuesday, 10th October at the Christchurch Town Hall.

The Press Editor Kamala Hayman said; “We recognise the significance of this event for the thousands of you who - like us - were looking forward to seeing both major party leaders in person for what is the biggest South Island leaders debate.”

“Canterbury always delivers a spirited crowd and we will expect nothing less next Tuesday as the leaders from ACT, NZ First, Greens and Te Pāti Māori take to the podium. We’ll be interrogating their policies and promises around the cost of living, tax, healthcare, the economy, climate change, justice, and more. They will be challenged with the questions Kiwis want answered, right here in Ōtautahi Christchurch.”

The Press subscribers will have the opportunity to secure their seats for the event via an email invite this week.

The debate will be moderated by Hayman, alongside Stuff’s political editor Luke Malpass and chief political correspondent Tova O’Brien, and will be live-streamed on Stuff. It follows hot on the heels of The Post Finance Debate with Grant Robertson and Nicola Willis on Monday 9th October, also available live on Stuff.

New Zealanders wanting to keep pace with the 2023 election can find unparalleled coverage, including all you need to know ahead of the general election, at www.stuff.co.nz/election2023.

