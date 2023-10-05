Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sexual Violence Is A Significant Election Issue – ‘Urgent Work Still Ahead’

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: TOAH-NNEST

The prevention and elimination of sexual violence is a significant election issue says Te Ōhaakii ā Hine ‘National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together’ (TOAH-NNEST) as it reflects on the important work achieved in the last two terms of government and so much more yet to be done.

TOAH-NNEST praises the pace of change, Sexual Violence Legislation Act 2021 and partnerships working together across-government, with tangata whenua, sector, providers, and community anchored in rightful relationship led from the top.

It applauds the leadership of the first ever Family and Sexual Violence Prevention Minister, Marama Davidson and before her, Jan Logie, the former Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence) who have been dedicated to resolving the needs of diverse communities.

“Changing the justice response to sexual violence is one of the tools that we have available to end sexual violence. Government has made some real headway, and there are more changes heading to the new Justice Select committee, to help us to protect child victims in court, and for Judges to consider victims’ wishes about name suppression,” said Kathryn McPhillips, clinical psychologist, and Tauiwi Caucus member of TOAH-NNEST.

Progress points in the last term of government include the creation of Te Aorerekura, the first ever the 25-year government national strategy to end violence with a transparent outcomes and measurement framework. This infrastructure alongside the first ever Ministerial appointed Tangata Whenua Advisory rōpū, Te Pūkotahitanga is driving change.

Prior to its launch 7 December 2021 by Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence and the Joint Venture of the Social Wellbeing Board there had never been a specific focus on sexual violence in a national strategy.

“The bigger piece for us is that we’re really looking for that move to a stronger restorative approach. It’s the fundamental heart of it for us in ending sexual violence. Investment in a restorative approach that also upholds the cultural needs of different people,” said Ms McPhillips.

TOAH-NNEST is looking forward to working with whoever's going to drive these changes forward now after 14 October general election.

But the cessation of the government funded education programmes on healthy relationships, ‘Mates and Dates’ and ‘We Can Keep Safe’ that have been removed from schools and communities has left a huge gap believes, Russell Smith, Co-Director/Senior Clinician, Korowai Tumanako and member of Ngā Kaitiaki Mauri Taumata TOAH-NNEST.

“Education is really important in prevention of sexual harm, both in terms of educating people who are doing the harm and also people who have been harmed,” he said.

Sustaining and maintaining relationships with community will be a fundamental expectation going into the future particularly for tangata whenua, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ community that are disproportionately impacted by violence.

Te Puna Aonui, the previous interdepartmental executive board of Crown agency Chief Executives created in 2022 under section 26 of the Public Service Act 2020, TOAH-NNEST believes has played a pivotal role in building community relationships.

“Te Puna Aonui has initiated key mechanisms for community input and fostering relationships, and we hope, when the new Minister comes in, that they continue to value these relationships as a critical factor in the elimination of violence” says Angelo Libeau of HELP Auckland and another member of TOAH-NNEST.

