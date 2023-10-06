Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Central is Wide Open, and We Have an Equal Chance, Says the ALCP

Friday, 6 October 2023, 10:04 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party (ALCP) has declared that the upcoming election in Wellington Central is a wide-open race, emphasizing the equal opportunity presented by the absence of Grant Robertson from the competition. ALCP's candidate and Co-Leader, Michael Appleby, has garnered significant support during meetings and is poised to make a strong bid for victory as his popularity continues to grow among constituents.

Michael Appleby's candidacy is rooted in the goal of representing the cannabis community, which currently lacks adequate representation in the political landscape. In the 2020 cannabis referendum, a resounding 1.4 million voters supported the legalization of cannabis. The ALCP believes that these voices should count and is aiming to secure even a fraction of that support, potentially amassing 140,000 votes, which would enable the party to secure a parliamentary presence.

The ALCP has pointed out a glaring double standard in New Zealand politics. Many parliamentarians openly admit to consuming alcohol for recreational purposes, while some have also acknowledged past cannabis use, whether under a "student license" or in the distant past. However, despite this, they continue to support the criminalization of the cannabis community, which the ALCP views as unjust and unfair. The party recognizes that New Zealanders value fairness and are growing increasingly disillusioned with politicians who espouse hypocritical and double standards.

The ALCP's election slogan, "Don't Get Mad – Get Even and Party Vote for the ALCP," underscores the party's commitment to advocating for the rights and representation of the cannabis community in New Zealand.

In addition to Michael Appleby, the ALCP boasts a roster of talented candidates. Co-Leader Maki Herbert is making a notable impact in Te Tai Tokerau, while Rebecca Robin is creating musical waves in Te Tai Tonga. Christopher Coker, contesting Auckland Central, garnered thousands of likes for his appearance in "Border Patrol" wearing a Cannabis Suit. However, one standout candidate is Blair Anderson, running for the ALCP in Megan Woods' electorate, Wigram. Blair recently returned from Canada, where he observed the successful management of regulated cannabis. Blair has referenced the Deloitte Cannabis Canada Reports, which identified a $46 billion social dividend to Canada's GDP through legalization and control. Blair has shared this information with Labour Candidate Megan Woods for her consideration.

The ALCP's candidates are available for comment on these important issues and their election campaigns.

