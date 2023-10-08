National In Meltdown As Winston Gamble Backfires
Sunday, 8 October 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party
National's campaign is in meltdown as their tax scam is
exposed and their Winston Peters gamble has
backfired.
“National's campaign is falling apart and
Christopher Luxon's bad judgement has been sorely exposed,"
Grant Robertson said.
"They have introduced chaos into
the last week of the campaign by saying they could force a
second election rather than work with New Zealand First -
after saying for weeks they would work with New Zealand
First,” Grant Robertson said.
“This has exposed a
serious lack of judgement from Christopher Luxon and we've
seen in the last 24 hours how chaotic a government he leads
would be.
"A second election or a chaotic government
relying on Winston Peters would be another knock to our
economy just when it's turning a corner and inflation is
coming down.
"This comes just days after National's
tax scam was exposed. It's the sign of a campaign coming off
the rails.
"Christopher Luxon had the chance to rule
out Winston Peters and avoid all this months ago. Chris
Hipkins had the judgement to do so. Christopher Luxon
didn’t. This just shows the risk of Christopher Luxon's
inexperience.
"It's clear that if he wins, New Zealand
will lose.
“Only a party vote for Labour will keep
New Zealand moving forward, and deliver the stable
Government we need," said Grant
Robertson.
