FACT Aotearoa Warns A Vote For NZ First Is A Vote For Conspiracy Theorists

Calls on former Wellington Mayor and NZF Mana candidate Andy Foster to condemn extreme views of fellow NZF candidates

It is now clear that NZ First has been infiltrated by conspiracy theorists who see the party as a vehicle to further their extremist beliefs.

As outlined in a Stuff investigation yesterday, many within the so-called "freedom movement" which occupied Parliament last year have become firm believers in a range of conspiracy theories. They have abandoned other fringe political parties to support NZ First.

With polling showing NZ First likely to be part of a National-led government, FACT Aotearoa is warning NZ First’s traditional voters and others looking to vote for the party, to be aware of what has happened.

“For democracy to work, people need to know what they're voting for. Many NZ First supporters won't be aware that a vote for NZ First is now a vote for conspiracy theory candidates,” said FACT Aotearoa spokesperson Stephen Judd.

“Fundamentally conspiracy theorists believe our democratically elected governments are puppets of a secret group of overseas conspirators. They don't believe in science or evidence and their anti-vaccine campaigns risk lives. If they get inside the government, and act on those beliefs, they'll be trying to tear down our institutions and introduce policies based on their extreme views.”

FACT Aotearoa research shows some NZ First candidates and supporters:

Believe COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the seasonal flu

Believe the pandemic was deliberately orchestrated to bring about a world government under the control of the the UN, the WEF, or some other “shadowy cabal”

Discuss their views on extreme “Nuremberg” Telegram channels which nominate New Zealand politicians, doctors, nurses, and others to face show trials and executions for 'crimes against humanity' for their role in NZ's life-saving COVID response.

Three high ranking NZ First candidates - Tanya Unkovich (no.8), Kirstin Murfitt (no.11) and Lee Donoghue (no.12) - support various conspiracy theories and movements. Tanya Unkovich for example was a member of a “Nuremberg” NZ channel until media were alerted.

“What we find surprising is that a respected former Mayor of Wellington, Andy Foster, ranked no.7, seems happy to be in the company of these people. Does he share their extreme views? We call on Mr Foster to condemn conspiracy theorists in his party.

“These people should be running under their own banner. But they know if they did that, they would not get close to being elected. So they're trying to hijack the mana of a long established party to achieve their ends.

“It will be a sad day for our democracy if people with such extreme views can wield political power after the election,” said Stephen Judd.

Further information:

‘An awakening’: How the freedom movement found its man in Winston Peters — The Post, Charlie Mitchell

Thread on Charlie Mitchell’s article by FACT Aotearoa

Voices for Freedom, the pro-whaling lobbyist and the links to NZ First — The Post, Andrea Vance

Chemtrails, 9/11 and vaccine nanobots: The digital trail of NZ First's could-be MPs — Stuff, Charlie Mitchell

Election 2023: NZ First, ACT candidates face scrutiny over Nuremberg trials, New World Order content —Newshub, Amelia Wade

Sparks fly at youth debate as candidates forced to defend policies — RNZ, Russell Palmer

Minor parties policies target imaginary “Globalist” plots. Why? — FACT Aotearoa election explainer

© Scoop Media

