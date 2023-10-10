Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand Urges Consistent Commitment to Human Rights Amidst Ongoing Palestinian Crisis

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand leadership believes that the characters of individuals, communities and nations are revealed in how they act not in good times, but rather in periods of strife and challenge. If nations including New Zealand believe in human rights and the rule of law, then we must underscore the crucial importance of consistently adhering to that set of principles in words, actions, and law…to do otherwise, is hypocritical and will only promote more global violence.

Last year alone, we in New Zealand have watched from afar while children were shot and killed and hundreds more imprisoned by Israel, homes and property owned by families for centuries unjustly taken in Palestine, religious sites invaded and desecrated , and for years upon years, the vast majority of the world has stood by as a 16-year blockade has been imposed on Gaza heavily limiting the transport of food and other necessary goods and preventing the travel of most of the population.

To put Gaza into perspective, it is only 365 km2 with slightly over 2 million people- basically one fourth the size of Christchurch with five times the population. They have not just been starved of food, but starved of quality lives.

Most politicians and countries have said and done nothing to prevent these atrocities and clear violations of human rights towards Palestinians for years, yet those same people and nations with power to influence have rushed to the microphones and stood in front of cameras within the last day and a half calling out and condemning Palestinians.

We at the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand stand as mothers and sisters to call out this hypocrisy and maltreatment, and we ask all New Zealanders to insist that our nation uphold its commitments to international human rights and law for all and for everyone no matter in what land they reside and insist allied nations do as well.

We call for New Zealand leaders to become the diplomats and honest brokers of peace that the world so needs. Ongoing failures to act against human rights violations are stains on the moral fabric of every nation and ultimately prevent global efforts to peace and security as abusers will believe there are no consequences otherwise.

It is our prayer, in this time of heightened conflict, that the oppressed and the innocent bystanders be given protection wherever they are, may their suffering ease, may their anguish be replaced with peace, and may their despair become hope. We also pray that the hearts of those in power act justly and end the oppression in Palestine and across the world.

For those wishing to find out more about that lack of action and the human rights atrocities, please refer to the Human Rights Watch Country Page located here. And Amnesty International’s 2022 Report here.

© Scoop Media

