Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pay Equity – Op Ed

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:57 am
Opinion: PathwaysNZ

Is systemic discrimination stopping New Zealand’s 65,000 care and support workers from receiving the support and recognition they deserve? Is this gender based or is it because they are seen as unqualified and work for community organisations, not the Government.

Once again, our care and support workforce (whose numbers mirror the population of Napier) have had their pay equity claim delayed by Government officials. Undervalued and underpaid, these are the exact same workers who were deemed essential through Covid.

Where you have a predominately female workforce, there’s lots of evidence that they’re paid less than male dominated workforces. This is what pay equity is about. Readdressing this imbalance and paying our care and support workers fairly and stopping gender-based pay discrimination.

Over the last two years across two different Health Ministers, Pathways (along with 14 other employers, 4 peak bodies and 3 unions) have been following rigorous Government process to achieve pay equity for our care and support workers. Despite herculean effort, we have not been able to achieve any positive outcome.

Unlike most, pay rates for care and support workers are mandated in legislation. Due to inflation pressures and a rise in the cost of living, in real terms pay rates have now regressed back to minimum wage. In essence, our workforce has become the working poor, having only received a Government recommended 3% salary increase this year.

Ironically, this is not a workforce that will strike as they simply cannot afford a day without pay. Is it any surprise that prioritisation of wage increases has been for those workforces who can take industrial action?

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Paying care and support workers what they deserve is urgent and overdue. The current legislation expires in December 2023. This is not a secret from the Government who right now are leaving 65,000 care and support workers hanging, with no security in sight in relation to their pay rates for 2024. For many the lack of pay equity means that workers will remain on pay rates that have been established as unfair and inequitable.

Delaying this settlement is nothing less than a cynical ploy by Te Whatu Ora, who are now questioning the Pay Equity process which is outlined in the Equal Pay Act, overseen by the Public Service Commission and involves key milestones – which are required to be signed off at each stage of the process. It is deeply shameful.

As mental health and addiction care workers, their job is to support people to stay safe, to flourish, to maintain relationships with their family and whānau and seek employment opportunities - so they can become valued members and citizens of our communities. We want our workforce to thrive so they can help the people we support (our tāngata whai ora and taiohi) to also grow and thrive.

We implore any Government to commit to address pay equity for care and support workers within their first 100 days. This is an absolute priority. Not doing so is to simply turn a blind eye and to perpetuate sex-based pay discrimination.

Our workers deserve certainty, hope and to be paid fairly for the work they do. This is regardless of who is in Government. The people we support, and their whānau deserve a valued and respected workforce.

Come on New Zealand, value our people.

Sally Pitts-Brown

Chief Executive, Pathways

Pathways is one of the largest community-based mental health and addiction providers in New Zealand.

Memo Musa

Chief Executive, Platform Trust

Platform is the peak body for the mental health and addiction community sector

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PathwaysNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel & Gaza

Chris Hipkins has expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza - “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles.” More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF

There’s a three dimensional chess game going on right now between National, ACT, and New Zealand First in which if support for National goes up, ACT will keep on going down, and Winston Peters will keep on laughing. If he didn’t sense it long ago, Peters knows he’s dealing with a bunch of amateurs, and more than anything Peters can’t abide political dilettantes. Keep in mind that National’s brains trust (Chris Bishop & Nicola Willis) were also the tactical geniuses behind the leadership reign of Todd Muller. Look how well that turned out. More


 
 
Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More


National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More


ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More


Labour Party: ACT Adds To Coalition Of Chaos’ Meltdown

The coalition of chaos’ meltdown has accelerated with David Seymour's repeated threat to destabilise a future Government by sitting on the cross benches and voting on a bill-by-bill basis if he doesn’t achieve his bottom lines in negotiations. That would deliver ACT a continual veto power over every piece of legislation. More

National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 