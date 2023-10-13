The 2023 Election’s Untold Story

Crowded out by chaotic Christopher coalitions and stories about the rise and rise of Winston (the one with the long trousers), is that of the dramatically holistic agenda offered by the hitherto unknown Progressive Party.



Decades ago, the Greens’ focus environment was a game changer.

At the time, political commentator Colin James described their presence on the political landscape as ephemeral.

From being ephemeral, the Greens have now moved to centre stage.

Bruce Dyer the leader of the Progressive Party, says he is confident that as with the Greens, the Progressive Party’s holistic focus will become ever more significant if not pivotal over time.

As for being holistic, he says instead of being mesmerised by materialism, we interpret this as needing to take into account our physical, mental and spiritual dimensions.

The Progressive Party is about systemic change as exemplified by the following …..



*We are a democracy in the political arena – we each get one vote. We would extend democracy to the economy. As is already the case with businesses like Fonterra and Farmlands, large businesses including supermarkets, retirement villages, electricity distributors, and banks would become worker and/or member cooperatives. This would help address New Zealand’s burgeoning inequality.

*Food, clothing, education, housing & medical care would be guaranteed to all. This would be done by having a Wages and Salaries Commission establish a just minimum wage set at a level sufficient to afford these essentials.

*To facilitate an understanding that we are part of a human family and need to take responsibility for the welfare of all living beings including animals and plants and to train the mind to see oneness in all, students would be enabled to learn meditation.

*We would actively seek to have offenders rehabilitated rather than incarcerated.

*In accordance with the legal recognition of animals as sentient beings, farmers would be incentivised to shift to producing plant-based protein.

*A tax on production would over time, replace income tax as the primary source of Government revenue.

The policies of the Progressive Party are underpinned by the holistic economic model of PROUT. (www.prout.info). Significantly, taking an international perspective, we are the fifth political party to adopt PROUT’s spiritually-based socio-economic model.



Stay tuned

© Scoop Media

