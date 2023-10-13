Last Chance To Vote

Tomorrow, Saturday 14 October, is election day and the last chance to vote in the 2023 General Election.

“More than 2,300 voting places will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, so there is plenty of opportunity for anyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so,” says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer.

“It’s important that you have your say on who represents you in Parliament for the next three years. Saturday is your final chance to enrol, vote and be heard.”

By the end of Wednesday, nearly 1 million ordinary votes had been issued (970,818).

“Many people have got out early to vote, but there are still a lot who haven’t, and we don’t want them to miss out.

“We also encourage voters in the Port Waikato electorate to cast their party vote and have their say on the parties that will be in Parliament,” says Karl Le Quesne.

Party votes in the Port Waikato electorate will be counted in the election results, but following the death of a candidate, the electorate votes will not be counted, and a by-election will be held on 25 November.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can vote without one.

“If you’re not enrolled yet, you can enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place,” says Karl Le Quesne.

“Voting places in malls have been particularly popular this election and they are expected to be busy again on Saturday. We’d like to remind people that we also have other voting places available close to home including at schools and community halls.”

People can check where their closest voting place is online at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

The preliminary results of the general election will be released progressively after voting closes at 7pm on Saturday. Results will be available at electionresults.govt.nz

