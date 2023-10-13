Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth

 

Last Chance To Vote

Friday, 13 October 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Tomorrow, Saturday 14 October, is election day and the last chance to vote in the 2023 General Election.

“More than 2,300 voting places will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, so there is plenty of opportunity for anyone who hasn’t voted yet to do so,” says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer.

“It’s important that you have your say on who represents you in Parliament for the next three years. Saturday is your final chance to enrol, vote and be heard.”

By the end of Wednesday, nearly 1 million ordinary votes had been issued (970,818).

“Many people have got out early to vote, but there are still a lot who haven’t, and we don’t want them to miss out.

“We also encourage voters in the Port Waikato electorate to cast their party vote and have their say on the parties that will be in Parliament,” says Karl Le Quesne.

Party votes in the Port Waikato electorate will be counted in the election results, but following the death of a candidate, the electorate votes will not be counted, and a by-election will be held on 25 November.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can vote without one.

“If you’re not enrolled yet, you can enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place,” says Karl Le Quesne.

“Voting places in malls have been particularly popular this election and they are expected to be busy again on Saturday. We’d like to remind people that we also have other voting places available close to home including at schools and community halls.”

People can check where their closest voting place is online at vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

The preliminary results of the general election will be released progressively after voting closes at 7pm on Saturday. Results will be available at electionresults.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Find more from Electoral Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Last Stand


The surge, the surge. It was within the margin of error in one poll, and the increase in Labour support in the other poll still wouldn’t change the outcome. Yet to the relief of the mainstream media, the surge has provided a hint of drama to talk about in a campaign where the victory of the centre right bloc has been generally agreed to be a sure thing quite some time ago. Still, let's assume that there truly has been a small uptick in Labour’s fortunes on the brink of Judgement Day. Why might this be happening? One factor might be that Chris Hipkins has finally been talking like an aggressively Labour Prime Minister instead of just peevishly counter-punching at the worrisome details of a campaign agenda that National has been allowed to set. More



Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis, a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least twenty MPs claim up to $45,000 a year from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF

Over the weekend, some classic double speak from National. Christopher Luxon is saying he’ll be able to make a deal with whatever power configuration the voters hand to him. (He’s been a CEO deal maker with an international airline, don’t you know.) But simultaneously, National’s campaign manager Chris Bishop is threatening a second election if National doesn’t get the results it wants. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More


National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More


ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More

National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

