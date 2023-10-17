Reporting Information For Online Extremism And Terrorism Now Available In Multiple Languages

Factsheets about how to report online terrorism and violent extremism are now available in te reo Māori, Samoan, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Hindi and as a version for those with hearing and speech impairments. The factsheets have recently been developed and published by the Digital Violent Extremism team at the Department of Internal Affairs.

The factsheets include information about how to recognise terrorist and violent extremist content, what objectionable material is, where to report it, and what to do if you’re worried about a person or group.

Initially published in English, the factsheets make the same information available in some of the most common languages in Aotearoa to help everyone understand how to report online extremism and terrorist content. Reporting is key to enabling the team at Te Tari Taiwhenua to investigate it. Content that should be reported:

Images, speeches, or videos that promote or encourage terrorism or violent extremism.

Websites made by terrorist or extremist organisations.

Videos of terrorist attacks, and any other content that promote violent extremism.

Following the Christchurch terrorist attacks on 15 March 2019, the New Zealand Government recognised that countering violent extremism online required a dedicated response. The Digital Violent Extremism team at Te Tari Taiwhenua is responsible for keeping New Zealanders safe from online harm by responding to and preventing the spread of objectionable material that promotes or encourages violent extremism.

For more information, please visit

https://www.dia.govt.nz/Digital-Safety-Report-Online-Violent-Extremist-Material

.

