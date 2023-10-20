Address At The Wilding Pine Network Conference 2023: Wildings In The Backyard
Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Parliamentary Commissioner For The Environment
On 20 October the Commissioner presented a
speech at the Wilding Pine Network Conference 2023 in
Queenstown.
He outlined important lessons in managing
invasive species learned from the National Wilding Conifer
Control Programme. These lessons include:
- failing
to adequately fund control or eradication programmes risks
wasting taxpayer money – in the case of wilding conifers,
funding has been reduced to a level where gains to date risk
being lost
- the cost of paying for biosecurity
programmes must be shared by the Government, those
contributing to the problem and those benefiting from the
solution.
The Commissioner also argued that
other weeds pose potentially significant risks to New
Zealand’s biosecurity, with climate change an exacerbating
factor.
These emerging risks must be monitored and
responded to: “The Government needs to get wilding control
funded on a long-term sustainable basis because there are
scores of other plant pests just getting going on the
invasion curve.”
Read
the Commissioner’s address at the Wilding Pine Network
Conference 2023: Wildings in the backyard
Read
the Commissioner's other publications on wilding
pines.
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More