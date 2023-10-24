Wellington Tenants Sinking In Government-Caused Rent Crisis
Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news that the median weekly rent has risen
yet another 6.7% this year in Wellington, Taxpayers’ Union
Policy Adviser, James Ross, said:
“Rents are
spiralling because there aren’t enough rental properties
to go around, it really is as simple as that. More tenants
are competing for less spaces, and so rent continues to rise
uncontrollably.
“This crisis has only been worsened
by the previous Government's war on landlords that has
simply made it too expensive and bureaucratic to build or
rent out housing. The only way to ease the city’s rental
crisis is to increase supply, and that cannot happen under
our cripplingly restrictive resource management regime.
National’s commitment to scrap the Natural and Built
Environment Act is a small start, but it’s a drop in the
ocean compared to the major RMA reform needed to get New
Zealand building again.
"Advocates of even more
regulation miss the point as further red tape will only
reduce supply further and make rent more expensive. Making
it cheaper and easier to build more houses will force
landlords to compete for tenants, driving down weekly rents
and encouraging a higher standard of accommodation for
all."
© Scoop Media
