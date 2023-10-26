Household Living Costs Increase 7.4 Percent

The cost of living for the average New Zealand household increased 7.4 percent in the 12 months to the September 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 7.4 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to the June 2023 quarter.

“The cost-of-living increase for the average household as measured by the household living-costs price indexes was larger in the 12 months to the September 2023 quarter than the 12 months to the June 2023 quarter,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

