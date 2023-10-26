Household Living Costs Increase 7.4 Percent
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The cost of living for the average New Zealand household
increased 7.4 percent in the 12 months to the September 2023
quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ
today.
The 7.4 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent
increase in the 12 months to the June 2023
quarter.
“The cost-of-living increase for the
average household as measured by the household living-costs
price indexes was larger in the 12 months to the September
2023 quarter than the 12 months to the June 2023 quarter,”
consumer prices manager James Mitchell
said.
