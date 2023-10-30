Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Exporters Urged to Speak Up Over Risks of National's Biotechnology Policy

Monday, 30 October 2023, 9:03 pm
Press Release: GE Free NZ

The National Party announced the policy early in the election proposing harmonisation of international policies. This would allow any new genetic technology (GE) product approved by two of the 38 member intergovernmental organisation, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to be approved for release in New Zealand. This would override New Zealand sovereignty and laws.

“We urge exporters across the Food and Beverage sector ask the incoming National government to rethink their biotechnology policy for GE release.” Said Claire Bleakley, president of GE Free NZ.

Exporters are warned that this could risk losing New Zealand's competitive edge against other OECD countries and undermine trust in New Zealand's reputation for safe, natural food and threatens the integrity of the food system and Brand New Zealand.

New Zealand benefits from the highest standards for food safety and a reputation that benefits exporters. Exemptions from regulation and the automatic approval of Gene Edited products if they are signed off in two overseas countries represents a loss of control for producers and exporters. The Royal Society Te Apārangi report noted that to be in “New Zealand’s interests, a market premium is required for “GM-Free” produce and that this premium must be weighed against other potential benefits of gene editing.” [1]

“There is a significant threat to exports and to the economy from National's intention for open up to GE release. The loss of a point of difference from competing OECD countries by removing current regulation will “kill the goose that lays the golden egg,” said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

New Zealand's point of difference in the market is at risk, and so is the success of our food, beverage and fibre exports. Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has down played the value of NZ’s GE-free status. Independent figures show a great benefit to exports. [2]

"Exporters need to have a voice and speak up for protection of the proven benefits and export demand for organic and GE-free products," said Jon Carapiet.

The promises made for GE have not been delivered, The Newsroom report “The grass isn't greener“ exposes the illusion behind hopes and money invested in GE-ryegrass which is cited by National and Act Party politicians as of benefit to farmers. [3]

Consumer sentiment in international markets favours exporters being able to supply Non-GMO products as scientists continue to disagree about the risks of Gene Editing. [4]

Although the Chief Science Advisors, The Royal Society and industry experts say the science is settled and GE is safe, that is not supported by the scientific evidence. [5] [6] The consumer demand and economic benefits for New Zealand GE Free exports goes against National's policy that exempts Gene Editing from current regulations.

The European Network of Scientists for Social and Environmental Responsibility, (ENSSER) point out The European Commission’s proposal to exempt most ‘new’ genetic technologies (GE) from regulation lacks scientific basis. Kieldas et al (2023) reported -

"the proposal will expose citizens and the environment to potentially unsafe food, feed and plants without informing the citizens… the great power of NGTs comes great responsibility, and the way forward must be grounded in responsible research, innovation, and regulation.” [8]

“National's policy to exempt the regulation of Gene Editing (GE) is not in the interests of exporters, farmers, or consumers. New Zealand will lose sovereignty and control destroying the integrity of our food system. The right to choose must be enshrined as part of the social license for the biotechnology industry to operate in.” said Jon Carapiet.

References:

[1] https://fitforabetterworld.org.nz/assets/Te-Puna-Whakaaronui-publications/WELL-NZ-Modern-genetic-technology-2023.pdf
[2] https://thedailyblog.co.nz/2023/08/04/guest-blog-jon-carapiet-premium-for-ge-free-food-adds-value-to-exports-and-to-brand-new-zealand/

[3] https://www.newsroom.co.nz/pro/grass-isnt-greener-for-gm-trial-in-australia

[4] https://ensser.org/press_release/new-gm-plants-eu-commission-has-lost-science-and-safety-from-sight/
[5] https://biosafety-info.net/articles/assessment-impacts/a-systems-biology-approach-to-assessing-potential-unintended-effects-in-gm-crops/
[6] Antoniou, M.N., Robinson, C., Castro, I. et al. Agricultural GMOs and their associated pesticides: misinformation, science, and evidence. Environ Sci Eur 35, 76 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12302-023-00787-4
https://enveurope.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s12302-023-00787-4
[7] https://www.organicseurope.bio/news/eu-environmental-ministers-give-clear-signal-to-commission-to-maintain-the-precautionary-principle-and-risk-assessment-for-ngts/
[8] Kjeldaas, S., Dassler, T., Antonsen, T. et al. With great power comes great responsibility: why ‘safe enough’ is not good enough in debates on new gene technologies. Agric Hum Values 40, 533–545 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10460-022-10367-6 
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Chris Hipkins Is Living On Borrowed Time

Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 