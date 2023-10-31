SkyCity Warns Kiwis About Scam Online Gambling Sites

New Zealanders should take care when using online gaming websites and apps.

SkyCity today warned New Zealanders about the dangers of fraudulent online gambling sites that attempt to lure consumers by mimicking SkyCity’s name, logo and look.

“In the last few months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of online gambling advertisements fraudulently using SkyCity’s brand and logos to target Kiwi customers. These advertisements have been appearing on Facebook and direct users to download an app in Google’s Play store,” said Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Chief Executive Officer.

“We are concerned that Kiwis are being misled into thinking they are playing on our SkyCity Online Casino when they are not.

“This Cyber Smart Week, we want to remind people to be careful about the URLs that they use and be vigilant when clicking links.

“Regulating online gambling in New Zealand will help protect New Zealanders against some of these fraudulent activities. Regulators need to be given the power to deal with rogue operators who are out to scam New Zealanders.”

Under the Gambling Act, it is illegal to publish or promote gambling that is outside New Zealand or a gambling operator who is outside of New Zealand, however these rules are often skirted by overseas gambling operators.

SkyCity says it regularly reports fraudulent use of its branding to social media websites directly, and to the gambling regulator, the Department of Internal Affairs.

