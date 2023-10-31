Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SkyCity Warns Kiwis About Scam Online Gambling Sites

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 9:30 am
Press Release: Sky City

New Zealanders should take care when using online gaming websites and apps.

SkyCity today warned New Zealanders about the dangers of fraudulent online gambling sites that attempt to lure consumers by mimicking SkyCity’s name, logo and look.

“In the last few months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of online gambling advertisements fraudulently using SkyCity’s brand and logos to target Kiwi customers. These advertisements have been appearing on Facebook and direct users to download an app in Google’s Play store,” said Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Chief Executive Officer.

“We are concerned that Kiwis are being misled into thinking they are playing on our SkyCity Online Casino when they are not.

“This Cyber Smart Week, we want to remind people to be careful about the URLs that they use and be vigilant when clicking links.

“Regulating online gambling in New Zealand will help protect New Zealanders against some of these fraudulent activities. Regulators need to be given the power to deal with rogue operators who are out to scam New Zealanders.”

Under the Gambling Act, it is illegal to publish or promote gambling that is outside New Zealand or a gambling operator who is outside of New Zealand, however these rules are often skirted by overseas gambling operators.

SkyCity says it regularly reports fraudulent use of its branding to social media websites directly, and to the gambling regulator, the Department of Internal Affairs.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Sky City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Chris Hipkins Is Living On Borrowed Time

Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 