Unemployment Rate At 3.9 Percent
Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent
in the September 2023 quarter, compared with 3.6 percent
last quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ
today.
“The unemployment rate increased over the
past year, up from 3.2 percent in the September 2022
quarter,” work and wellbeing senior manager Victoria
Treliving said.
The underutilisation rate was 10.4
percent in the September 2023 quarter. This compared with
9.9 percent from the previous quarter, and 8.9 percent from
the previous year. Underutilisation is a broader measure of
spare labour market capacity than unemployment
alone.
