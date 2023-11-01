Adrian Orr’s Priorities Demonstrate He Is No Longer Fit For The Job
Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) Governor, Adrian Orr, to resign or be sacked
following revelations of yet another engagement focused on
issues completely outside of his responsibility of price
stability.
Orr’s speech on Friday at the Chapter
Zero NZ breakfast will focus on ‘the Reserve Bank’s
climate change strategy and outline how they are working to
help to identify, understand and manage climate-related
risks to New Zealand's financial
system.’
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy, said:
“Adrian Orr has consistently
failed to keep inflation within the target 1-3% range,
apparently instead choosing to spend his entire time as head
of our central bank focusing on climate change and comparing
himself to Tāne Mahuta, yet despite this has received a pay
rise in the last year of almost $20,000. This constant and
repeated failure to get his priorities right warrants
resignation and, if he refuses to do so, the next Minister
of Finance must sack him.
“Rather than spending his
time doing a speech on climate change titled ‘No
Longer Tomorrow’s Problem’, something well outside
the RBNZ’s remit, he should instead rewrite his speech as
a resignation titled ‘No Longer Taxpayers’
Problem’."
To all intents, Hamas suddenly sprang out from behind the Oort Cloud on October 7 as a force of incomprehensible evil... Just when some important items on Israel’s agenda had been proceeding more or less according to plan. With strong backing from the Biden administration, Israel was about to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a deal to normalise diplomatic relations. It also seemed that Israel might get that prized deal across the line without having to make major concessions to the Palestinians, such as, say, Israel withdrawing from the West Bank and the Golan Heights. The West could be relied on to greet the Saudi deal as a major step towards “peace” in the Middle East, even though once again, this “peace” would have come largely at the expense of the Palestinians. More