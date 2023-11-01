Adrian Orr’s Priorities Demonstrate He Is No Longer Fit For The Job

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor, Adrian Orr, to resign or be sacked following revelations of yet another engagement focused on issues completely outside of his responsibility of price stability.

Orr’s speech on Friday at the Chapter Zero NZ breakfast will focus on ‘the Reserve Bank’s climate change strategy and outline how they are working to help to identify, understand and manage climate-related risks to New Zealand's financial system.’

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Adrian Orr has consistently failed to keep inflation within the target 1-3% range, apparently instead choosing to spend his entire time as head of our central bank focusing on climate change and comparing himself to Tāne Mahuta, yet despite this has received a pay rise in the last year of almost $20,000. This constant and repeated failure to get his priorities right warrants resignation and, if he refuses to do so, the next Minister of Finance must sack him.

“Rather than spending his time doing a speech on climate change titled ‘No Longer Tomorrow’s Problem’, something well outside the RBNZ’s remit, he should instead rewrite his speech as a resignation titled ‘No Longer Taxpayers’ Problem’."

