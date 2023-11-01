Censorship Doesn’t Work: National's Policy To Ban Patches Is Counterproductive
National’s policy to ban gang patches in public will cause more harm than good. It won’t protect those who are victims of gang violence and crime, and will push gangs further underground to fester. It’s a bad policy and will be counterproductive, says Jonathan Ayling, the Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.
“National plans
to ban gang patches in public spaces and to suppress gang
communication and social media usage. But this does not mean
gang activity will cease to exist. Rather, it will simply
push it out of sight. If associates of gangs are telling us
who they are, we’re better to
listen.
“National’s gang policies are grandstanding, appealing to fear. This policy not only fails to deal with the issue; it will compound the harms of crime and violence.
“This morning on TVNZ’s Breakfast, Christopher Luxon was asked several times if his policies were a breach of human rights. He was unable to answer, and was disturbingly unconcerned by the issue. But the answer is yes. No matter how much you dislike gangs, they are protected by the Bill of Rights, including freedom of expression, like anyone else.
“Luxon commented
that gang members want Kiwis' rights without the
responsibilities, and failure to meet those responsibilities
means gangs lose their rights. Luxon should clarify what he
means – the implication that Kiwis can lose their human
rights if they don’t fulfill these unspecified
responsibilities is chilling.
“We already have laws in place to prevent public disorder, soliciting criminal activity and incitement to violence, so enforce those.
“National says themselves that ‘Gang crimes
don’t just happen; they’re co-ordinated and planned’;
how do they expect to know what’s happening if everything
is arranged underground?
“There are underlying issues that won’t go away by breaching the Bill of Rights. We urge National to consider the risks of these policies.”