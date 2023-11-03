Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Keep NZ First Out Of Fishing And Ocean Portfolios, Urges Greenpeace

Friday, 3 November 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is urging the National Party to keep New Zealand First out of any oceans or fisheries portfolios - citing previous examples of Winston Peters’ party pandering to fishing industry interests and blocking much-needed ocean protection.

With the special vote count confirming that National will need NZ First to form a government, Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper says the public and political leaders should be reminded that NZ First cannot be trusted to act in the interests of ocean health.

"Last time NZ First had a seat at the table, it was revealed that the party received tens of thousands of dollars in donations from fishing company Talley’s - and then acted in ways that supported fishing industry interests over ocean health," says Hooper.

"This included delaying the rollout of cameras on boats, which would hold the fishing industry accountable when coral or endangered animals such as dolphins, sea lions and turtles get hauled up or killed in nets. Disturbingly NZ First also pushed to get a Talley’s boat that had trawled illegally in protected areas taken off an international blacklist of disreputable fishing vessels."

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Right now, the ocean is facing increasing threats from climate change, pollution and destructive fishing practices, and marine life is paying the price - including fish populations, coral forests, mammals such as dolphins and seabirds like the albatross. With all this at risk, there is no way NZ First should be at the helm of ocean decisions, they simply cannot be trusted to do the right thing for the ocean and all the life it supports."

In February 2020, while NZ First was in coalition with the then Labour Government, it was revealed Talley’s donated nearly $27,000 to the NZ First Foundation that funded the NZ First party. NZ First MP Shane Jones also received money from the fishing industry to fund his 2017 campaign.

At the time, Greenpeace highlighted the potential conflict of interest that NZ First was bringing to the Cabinet table and called on the then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to launch an external review of fishing decisions related to Talley’s.

That same year Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash blamed NZ First for slowing the rollout of cameras on boats in a leaked phone call. In response, NZ First MP Shane Jones told Stuff he was an "apostle of industry" and tended to represent industry in tough decisions around new legislation.

This election cycle, NZ First received a donation of $50,000 from P J Vela, founding member of commercial fishing company Vela Fishing.

"As the new Government goes through the process of forming a coalition and assigning Ministerial portfolios, New Zealanders are looking for integrity and honesty from our new Ministers. People want to know that those in charge are serious about looking after the ocean so it can recover and thrive and everyone can catch a fish for years to come.

"We need bold action from political leaders to protect the ocean for the future and this includes getting destructive bottom trawling off seamounts and out of the Hauraki Gulf along with keeping the industry accountable by rolling out cameras to the full fishing fleet. Our future and the future of ocean health depends on it."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Breaking Up The Supermarket Duopoly

Someone better tell Mark Mitchell, because the two big supermarket gangs – the New World Crips and the Countdown Bloods – seem to be operating with flagrant disregard for the revised version of section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986. Arguably, their market dominance and related business practices are bad for consumers, and bad for competition. Good decent Kiwi shoppers are having to buy the essentials at exorbitant prices because… There aren’t enough regulatory cops on the supermarket beat that are willing and able to stop them. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 