AJP Encourages Public Education To Curb Harmful Fireworks Use
Saturday, 4 November 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Animal Justice Party
As the government transition looms, the Animal Justice
Party (AJP) doubles down on its call for a fireworks ban,
highlighting the critical need for protecting both companion
animals and wildlife from the adverse effects of
fireworks.
Despite numerous petitions, the previous
government's failure to act poses an ongoing threat to
animal welfare.
AJP media spokesperson Danette Wereta
said that the Party echoes SPCA’s grave concerns about
fireworks' brutal toll on animals' mental and physical
well-being: "The flashes and bangs lead to injuries,
disrupted feeding, abandoned young, and severe stress,
inflicting untold suffering on wildlife."
"Companion
animals are also vulnerable to the terrifying impact of
fireworks causing a range of issues from anxiety to physical
harm, and fireworks are not environmentally friendly” said
Wereta. “Setting them off releases harmful chemicals into
the air such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur
dioxide, and the fire risk is also to be
considered".
AJP is appealing to the public to boycott
fireworks purchases to protect our companion animals,
wildlife, and the
environment.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Electoral Commission: 2023 General Election Official Results
The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2023 General Election.The National Party has two fewer seats, Te Pāti Māori has gained two, and the Green Party has gained one more.
· The number of seats in Parliament on these results will be 123.
· The National Party has 48 seats compared with 50 on election night.
· Te Pāti Māori has 6 seats compared with 4 on election night.
· The Green Party has 15 seats compared with 14 on election night.More
ALSO:
Alastair Thompson: Winston’s Direction Is Set By Arithmetic
We’ve now got the final results of the 2023 election – and the picture is much as expected. National has lost 2 seats - as expected, and not enough to create a problem with formation. Te Pati Maori has gained 2 seats – a stunning victory – taking all the Maori Seats – a long time objective and establishing a significant - and possibly enduring Parliamentary power block for Maori interests in Parliament. Greens also gained 1 seat. And is technically (but not practically) able to form a Govt. with National – at 63 seats this would be a near bare majority... More