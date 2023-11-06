Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fact-sheet On The Human Rights And Te Tiriti Basis For Co-governance

Monday, 6 November 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

A new resource explaining the link between human rights, te Tiriti o Waitangi and co-governance has been released today by Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission.

One of the Commission’s functions under the Human Rights Act is to promote a better understanding of the human rights dimensions of theTreaty of Waitangiand their relationship with domestic and international human rights law.

“The fact-sheet helps people to unpack why we have co-governance and similar arrangements in Aotearoa New Zealand, and how they are consistent with a modern, liberal democracy,” says the Commission’s Rongomau Taketake|Indigenous Rights Governance Partner Claire Charters.

“When we look internationally, we find that the New Zealand approach to co-governance aligns with countries like Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, where governance and management is shared between the government and the Indigenous peoples.”

Co-governance done well, not only benefits Māori, but opens opportunities for everyone to benefit,” says Charters.

This idea of shared governance and management is consistent with the international human rights obligations of states, as outlined in the International Bill of Rights and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In the Aotearoa context, it is bolstered by te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“In order to achieve our universal human rights, states must make allowances for self-determination, and that is reflected with the guarantee of tino rangatiratanga (self-determination) in article two of te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“In this sense te Tiriti o Waitangi was ahead of its time and is New Zealand’s own unique statement of human rights reflected in the four articles.Article three, for example, ensures that all citizens, including Māori, have ōritetanga (equality).

The resource highlights that co-governance arrangements, which enable Māori to manage issues and be involved in making decisions that affect Māori, can help to address entrenched inequalities Māori experience across numerous areas, including health, justice, employment, housing, and income.

“In practice, the exercise of tino rangatiratanga, self-determination and manaakitanga has been seen in the swift and effective response of iwi, hapū, marae and Māori organisations in numerous emergency situations, including the Christchurch earthquakes, Covid-19 response and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We hope the fact-sheet is a useful introduction to the human rights and te Tiriti o Waitangi basis for co-governance,” says Charters.

Gordon Campbell: On The Third Person In This Political Marriage

Depending on the recounts and the by-election, the centre-right will still have won only 59 seats in what will be a 122 or 123 seat Parliament. So it needs Winston Peters, big time. In return for him getting them across the line, it stands to reason that National and Act should have to pay a substantial price. Also, if this truly is to be Peters’ last rodeo, he may have a few legacy issues on his mind.
Meaning: Whatever the immediate policy concessions Peters can wring from the negotiations, he also has to consider the longer term consequences of being responsible for putting National and Act in power... More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

