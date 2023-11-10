Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Violence Against Children Begins In The Womb

Friday, 10 November 2023, 11:48 am
Opinion: Right To Life

Right to Life asks why the majority of the churches in New Zealand, who should be at the forefront in defending the right to life of God’s precious infants, responded to the killing of 14,164 unborn children in 2022, and the wounding of their mothers with a deafening silence?

The murder of baby Ru in Lower Hutt has received major media coverage resulting in commendable public grief and outrage.

New Zealand has a child homicide problem. Information recently leaked from Oranga Tamariki (formerly Child Youth and Family) reveals that there have been 57 child homicides in New Zealand since this child protection agency commenced operations in 2017.

Each of these children who were murdered were God’s precious infants, made in His image and likeness, unique and unrepeatable miracles of His loving creation.

We should be very concerned about the violence inflicted on these innocent and defenceless children. If we are really serious about opposing violence against born children, then we must also be opposed to violence being inflicted on unborn children.

Violence against children commences in the womb.

Should we be surprised, if we as a nation permit the killing of more than 14,000 unborn children every year as so-called “health care?”

If we allow the violent killing of children in the womb by poisoning, being sucked out of the womb or being violently dismembered, how can we then say that we are opposed to violence and murder against born children?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The murder of unborn children in New Zealand is authorised and funded by the state and promoted as health care. The government seeks to suppress all dissent on the murder of the unborn. The government is opposed to any discussion in Parliament or in the community on the murder of the unborn as this is “settled law.”

The secular media supports the government in suppressing the continuing public debate on the murder of the unborn.

The abortion statistics for New Zealand for 2022 were released last week, it was reported that there were 14,164 defenceless unborn children killed in 2022.

Right to Life asks if the news media can treat the murder of baby Ru with substantial coverage, then why does the murder of 14,164 unborn children not rate any mention and is completely ignored?

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life New Zealand Inc.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 