Violence Against Children Begins In The Womb

Right to Life asks why the majority of the churches in New Zealand, who should be at the forefront in defending the right to life of God’s precious infants, responded to the killing of 14,164 unborn children in 2022, and the wounding of their mothers with a deafening silence?

The murder of baby Ru in Lower Hutt has received major media coverage resulting in commendable public grief and outrage.

New Zealand has a child homicide problem. Information recently leaked from Oranga Tamariki (formerly Child Youth and Family) reveals that there have been 57 child homicides in New Zealand since this child protection agency commenced operations in 2017.

Each of these children who were murdered were God’s precious infants, made in His image and likeness, unique and unrepeatable miracles of His loving creation.

We should be very concerned about the violence inflicted on these innocent and defenceless children. If we are really serious about opposing violence against born children, then we must also be opposed to violence being inflicted on unborn children.

Violence against children commences in the womb.

Should we be surprised, if we as a nation permit the killing of more than 14,000 unborn children every year as so-called “health care?”

If we allow the violent killing of children in the womb by poisoning, being sucked out of the womb or being violently dismembered, how can we then say that we are opposed to violence and murder against born children?

The murder of unborn children in New Zealand is authorised and funded by the state and promoted as health care. The government seeks to suppress all dissent on the murder of the unborn. The government is opposed to any discussion in Parliament or in the community on the murder of the unborn as this is “settled law.”

The secular media supports the government in suppressing the continuing public debate on the murder of the unborn.

The abortion statistics for New Zealand for 2022 were released last week, it was reported that there were 14,164 defenceless unborn children killed in 2022.

Right to Life asks if the news media can treat the murder of baby Ru with substantial coverage, then why does the murder of 14,164 unborn children not rate any mention and is completely ignored?

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life New Zealand Inc.

© Scoop Media

