INZ Open Letter To Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon
The letter includes:
- A proposal for a government-hosted Uplift New Zealand Forum to be held prior to Christmas to identify short, medium and long-term priorities in infrastructure.
- A recommendation to examine the public sector infrastructure advisory and delivery eco-system.
- A recommendation to seek alternative funding and financing mechanisms to deliver infrastructure projects.
- A recommendation to enable faster consenting of renewable energy infrastructure.
- A recommendation for a “system reboot” for local government, and the way central government relates to it.
- A recommendation to continue with a modified three waters reform program
- https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/Letter_to_C_Luxon_from_INZ.pdf