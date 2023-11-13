Luxon Will Support Mining Conservation Land

The environmental protection group Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki says the Prime Minister elect has announced he supports mining on public conservation land.

“ This morning on Morning Report Chris Luxon said he would support “sensitive mining”, which for conservation land is a total oxymoron. He has destroyed any hope that conservation land will be protected as the Labour government initiated but failed to complete.

Mr Luxon says mining is key to the economy which incorrect, it’s a small part of the economy but leaves a big footprint. Gold mining leaves toxic waste dumps and coal destroys the climate. Mining e waste for precious metals is the future,not mining conservation lands”, said Catherine Delahunty, Chairperson of Watchdog.

“ There will be sustained and robust protest against any attempt by multinationals to mine conservation land in many parts of the country. We simply will not accept that mining is more important that reducing fossil fuels used by their industry and protecting biodiversity. There is no long term benefit from this dinosaur industry and Mr Luxon has picked a major fight with all who love the environment of this country”

