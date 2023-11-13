Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Live Export Boss’s Misleading Claims Regarding Welfare

Monday, 13 November 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Animal Save Movement

In the wake of the recent national election, both the Act and National Party have signalled their intent to revive live export by sea, a practice halted in April. In response to welfare concerns, assurances have been made that the revived industry will employ purpose-built ships adhering to the highest welfare standards, promising a comfortable journey for the animals on board.

However, scepticism arises in light of recent statements by Mark Willis, Head of Livestock Export New Zealand. Willis claimed that the ships used prior to the ban were already operating at a near "gold standard” and he expressed being "unaware in the last two years of any veterinary diagnosis of heat stress."

These statements, however, are at odds with voyage reports obtained by Animal Save Aotearoa under the Official Information Act. Animal Save spokesperson Elin Arbez states, “Multiple documented cases of heat stress, recorded by onboard veterinarians, challenge Mr Willis’ statement, and the notion that the previous industry standards were as exemplary as claimed. For instance, during the May 2021 sailing of the Brahman Express, heat stress was identified as the cause of death for four cows, according to veterinary diagnoses.”

The released reports reveal a litany of injuries and health issues prevalent during these voyages, including fractures, lacerations, abscesses, necrotic wounds, arthritis, respiratory issues, and premature birth/lactation. Contagious conditions like ringworm, pinkeye, and gastrointestinal problems were also prevalent. The data from 2021 and 2022 indicate that thousands of cows experienced lameness, some progressing to severe stages necessitating euthanasia. Shockingly, over 6,000 cows perished before reaching China, with an additional 300 deaths occurring in the 30-day post-voyage quarantine period.

Animal Save Aotearoa asserts that exporting live animals from New Zealand to China via sea is fundamentally unethical and incompatible with any notion of "high welfare." Instead of offering false promises to farmers, the government should prioritise supporting a transition to more sustainable and profitable alternatives, such as plant-based proteins and fibres.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Animal Save Movement on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Although US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and, in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House. More


Alastair Thompson: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next government following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens & Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. More importantly, in the two weeks since the poll, MMP has not really functioned as it's supposed to and Luxon is still not the "Incoming Prime Minister." Until he can command the confidence of the house, he's just the Leader of the National Party. More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 