Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

High Court Finds Ashley Bloomfield’s Fluoride Directive Unlawful

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: Fluoride Free New Zealand

A High Court decision issued last Friday in the New Health New Zealand vs the Director General of Health (DG) case, found that the DG acted unlawfully because he had failed to consider the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act (BORA) before he mandated 14 Councils to put fluoride into their communities’ drinking water. He was required by law to consider the BORA before he issued the directives.

This makes the inappropriate back-door mandatory fluoridation of New Zealand far less likely to succeed. Fluoride Free New Zealand says the ruling by the judge that New Health New Zealand and the Ministry of Health try to reach agreement on the outcome, or the judge will make the ruling, makes suspension of the directives highly likely.

It was ruled by the New Zealand Supreme Court in 2018 that fluoridation was a compulsory medical treatment and as such, it violates Section 11 of the NZ Bill of Rights Act. Friday’s significant High Court judgement will now require any new attempts by Councils to fluoridate their community’s water to be justified under Section 5 of BORA i.e. they will need to justify why this limitation, of such a fundamental right (not to be forced a medical treatment), should be violated.

FFNZ says there is no justification to impose a mandatory medical treatment for a non-transmissible disease that can easily be prevented by people taking personal responsibility. This is particularly so, given that there is now international scientific evidence that proves, beyond any doubt, that fluoride causes a range of serious health harms. Fluoride is not “safe and effective”’ contrary to what the Ministry of Health claims on its website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Furthermore, FFNZ says NZ children’s dental health would benefit hugely if health authorities implement sensible public health programmes such as CHILDSMILE, which has had great, success in non-fluoridated Scotland, cutting serious tooth decay in half.

Fluoridation is the addition of highly toxic chemicals that would otherwise be considered “toxic waste” which the phosphate fertiliser industry would have to pay to dispose of.

New research from the US Government also provides undeniable evidence that fluoride is neurotoxic even at the levels New Zealanders are exposed to.

Therefore, FFNZ believes that the ultimate decision of the substantive hearing, due to take place next year, will also find in favour of New Health New Zealand and fluoridation will be stopped.

Councils that have been given this directive should put all expenditure toward fluoridation implementation on hold and, instead, seek community input into the decision. A ruling suspending the directive would make the decision to fluoridate, a council decision, which requires consultation under the Local Government Body Act 2022 and, because of this latest ruling, also requires a BORA analysis.

Continuing with the costly implementation of water fluoridation is a reckless waste of ratepayers’ and taxpayers’ money, not to mention the significant health risks it subjects its communities to.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fluoride Free New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 