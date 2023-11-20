Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Judicial Review Needed To Make New Gambling Regulations Workable And Effective

Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:18 am
Press Release: Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand

The Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand (GMANZ) will be part of a High Court hearing today alongside three of its members which are seeking a Judicial Review of aspects of DIA’s new gambling regulations. The final part of the new regulations is scheduled to come into effect on 1 December, less than two weeks after the High Court hearing.

The proceedings seek to review both the extent of consultation in the development of the new regulations, and their provisions, including the extent of the surveillance of all players and the reporting requirements imposed. GMANZ supports effective regulation that reduces potential harm but is concerned that many of the provisions in the new regulations are unreasonable, irrational, and unworkable, and are emblematic of much larger problems in the Class 4 gambling regulation space.

“The way these new regulations were developed without proper consultation is a continuation of the way the Government has treated those of us at the coal face” said Peter Dengate Thrush, Independent Chair of GMANZ. ”Who are better to identify potential harm than the people working in the venues? Many of the proposed regulations pay lip service to harm minimisation – or may cause more harm – and are decisions made by technocrats who have zero experience inside Class 4 venues.”

“There are serious workability issues with the new regulations, for example cash withdrawal duties and the associated gaming area sweep duties.” says Dengate Thrush.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“A recent independent KPMG report indicated that it is very difficult to accurately record why a customer is withdrawing money. Class 4 venues are pubs, bars, and clubs, it is not easy to tell what withdrawn cash will be used for. Two withdrawals in a day being deemed a sign of gambling harm may lead to incorrect assumptions.”

“The new regulations also require a staff member to record every person in a gaming room every 20 minutes, and to record their description for future reference. This could be 20 people, three times per hour, every hour for 12 or 14 trading hours per day,” says Dengate Thrush. “That’s 720 recordings per day, or about a quarter-million per year. The staff have to do this work while also pouring drinks, cleaning up, monitoring intoxication, and everything else required of a responsible venue host. Our venue operators consider this unworkable. We have raised these concerns with DIA on a number of occasions, in person, via workshops and webinars, they are completely unwilling to hear us.”

“Our issues with these regulations symbolise a much larger, more pervasive problem which is that our industry regulator is not working as well as it could,” says Dengate Thrush. “The new regulations aren’t anchored in the reality of Class 4 venues or their staff who do the brunt of that front-line problem gambling reduction work. The regulator doesn’t seem to be listening to the industry and is instead spinning up unworkable regulations to justify itself.

“We want non-compliant bad actors in our industry to be prosecuted as much as anyone. But this type of regulation in this industry is just not good enough – our people at the coal-face deserve better.”

“When the previous Government announced these regulations, we were clear that they didn’t go far enough to effectively address harm. We wanted a collaborative industry approach with nationally recognised training and qualifications for venue managers and staff to manage gaming rooms. We are advocating for use of the problem gambling levy funds for this training and for investment in technology like facial recognition for additional protection and support,” says Dengate Thrush.

“The common ground across the industry is reducing harm as identified and support for those who need it.

“None of our members want anyone harmed in any venues. We want any hosts not taking their responsibility seriously to be targeted and those not following processes to face prosecution. These regulations may make things worse. We need the Department of Internal Affairs to actually listen to us as an important part of the ecosystem” says Dengate Thrush.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya. More


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not. More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 