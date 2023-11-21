Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Who Should Negotiate The Principles Of Te Tiriti?

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 2:05 am
Opinion: Daniel Harding

In the fabric of Aotearoa New Zealand's history, Te Tiriti o Waitangi stands as a pivotal agreement, one that laid the foundations for the nation's present and future. Recent propositions, notably by the Act Party, to broaden the discussion on the principles of Te Tiriti to include the general New Zealand populace merit scrutiny. It is imperative to recall that Te Tiriti was originally negotiated between the Crown and Māori Chiefs – a fact that must steer any contemporary discussions about its interpretation or amendment.

This editorial posits that discussions on Te Tiriti should remain exclusive to its original signatories: the Crown and iwi Māori leaders. Such exclusivity is not only a matter of historical accuracy but also a principle deeply rooted in the ethos of contract law. When two entities enter into an agreement, it is they alone who hold the right to alter or challenge its terms. This principle remains pertinent regardless of time's passage or demographic shifts.

The call for a referendum by the wider New Zealand populace on the principles of Te Tiriti raises significant concerns. It overlooks the sanctity of the original agreement and the unique position of iwi Māori as Treaty partners. The majority, regardless of its size, should not dictate the terms of a contract to which it was not a party. This is not just a matter of legal correctness but of honouring the commitments made to a minority that has faced historical marginalisation.

One might argue that in a democratic society, the voice of the majority should prevail. However, this argument falters when it threatens to undermine the rights and agreements made with a now current minority, especially in a context as sensitive and significant as Te Tiriti. Upholding the treaty's integrity means ensuring that its interpretation and any discussions around it are conducted through the appropriate channels – between the Crown and iwi Māori.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Moreover, I urge any discussions or negotiations over Te Tiriti should be done through a tikanga process, respecting Māori cultural protocols. This approach not only honours the spirit in which Te Tiriti was originally signed but also ensures that discussions are grounded in mutual respect and understanding.

Finally, there is a belief that Non-Māori set to be held back in some way if the principles of Te Tiriti are removed or changed. I would argue that Non-Māori have continued to benefit from Te Tiriti and it’s interpretation since it was first originally signed. As I speak with non-Māori about Te Tiriti, not one person is able to articulate to me how they have been impacted negatively in any way of its interpretations or influence over how legislation has been developed or implemented. The idea that anyone doesn’t benefit from the current interpretations is unfounded and, as far as I’m aware, there is zero evidence to back this up.

The future of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, a cornerstone of New Zealand's bicultural foundation, should remain in the hands of those to whom it was originally entrusted. By maintaining the exclusivity of discussions between the Crown and iwi Māori, we uphold not only legal principles but also the values of respect, honour, and partnership that are essential to our nation's identity and future.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Daniel Harding on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya. More


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not. More


 
 


Labour: Party Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

The New Zealand Labour Party is urgently calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel to put a halt to the appalling attacks and violence, so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin, Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said... More


PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More


Broadcasting Standards Authority: Regulatory Reform Now Urgent

Urgent and long-overdue reforms are needed to bring outdated laws and regulations into line with today’s broadcasting reality and ensure a sustainable media sector, the Broadcasting Standards Authority says... More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 