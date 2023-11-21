Government Must Act To Provide Fair Pay For Care And Support Workers

Disability support providers have reluctantly
welcomed a second pay equity claim for around 40,000 care
and support workers, says New Zealand Disability Support
Network CEO Peter Reynolds.
The claim, lodged by the
combined sector unions, covers 167 employers in disability,
home and community health, mental health and addictions and
aged residential care sectors. It builds on a claim lodged
in 2022 covering 15 employers that has stalled because the
Government has not approved funding to increase the
workers’ pay.
“Disability support providers want
to pay our workers more. Female-dominated industries, like
care and support, should be paid in line with similar
male-dominated jobs. It’s good for our workers and
families, and it’s good for employers, because it’ll be
easier to attract and retain workers. But disability support
providers are government-funded – we don’t have the
money to pay more unless the Government ponies up,” says
Reynolds.
“This new claim has been lodged due to the
reluctance of the Government to settle the original claim
and ensure that pay rises are extended to all care and
support workers, not just the original 15 employers. We need
a comprehensive settlement that treats all providers
equally.
“The first care and support worker pay
equity claim was presented over 18 months ago and remains
stalled. Te Whatu Ora has not secured funding approval from
Cabinet and, now, is trying to revisit the previously-agreed
pay equity steps carried out according to the legal
process.
“An additional claim is costly for
employers and providers alike but, given the government’s
reluctance to follow its own legal process, we support this
effort to ensure all employers in our sector are funded to
pay the wage levels our support workers deserve,” says
Reynolds.
