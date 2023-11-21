Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Lobby For Good Introduces Groundbreaking Public Engagement Platform In Its Drive For Transparent Governance

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Lobby for Good

 In a landmark initiative for New Zealand's democratic process, Lobby for Good proudly announces the launch of a revolutionary public engagement platform. This service marks a bold step in amplifying the voices of New Zealanders by allowing the submission of petitions with over 10,000 signatures to be considered for our next lobby campaign.

Empowering the Public: A New Era of Participation: In an unprecedented move, Lobby for Good invites the general public to play a direct role in shaping our nation's lobbying efforts. Our new service offers an incredible opportunity for every New Zealander to contribute to meaningful change. This platform is more than a tool; it's a statement of our commitment to ensure that every voice matters in our collective quest for a thriving New Zealand.

The Urgent Need for Informed Decisions and Community Support for the IHR Campaign: As we approach the crucial 1st of December 2023 deadline, New Zealand finds itself at a pivotal juncture regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations 2005 (IHR 2005). It is of paramount importance that these decisions are made with a comprehensive understanding of their potential impact on our nation’s health, autonomy, and economic well-being. In light of this, Lobby for Good is proud to announce that the IHR campaign has been accepted onto their platform after receiving over 20,000 signatures of support. They are actively seeking the public’s support to ensure that the government’s decisions in this regard are made with the fullest possible engagement and insight from the people of New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Your Voice, Our Future: Lobby for Good champions the importance of public involvement in this decision-making process. We believe that informed and engaged citizens are the bedrock of a healthy democracy. By submitting petitions through our new platform, you're not just raising your voice; you're actively shaping New Zealand's future.

Join Us in This Historic Campaign This initiative goes beyond policy-making; it's about forging a future where decisions are transparent, and the public's interest is always at the forefront. We invite everyone to be part of this trailblazing movement. Together, we can ensure that our government remains accountable and our nation thrives.

About Lobby for Good: Lobby for Good is a social enterprise at the forefront of promoting transparent governance and the well-being of New Zealanders. Our work spans advocacy, research, and public engagement, all aimed at ensuring informed, responsible decision-making at the highest levels of government.

For more information on how you can be involved, visit: www.lobbyforgood.co.nz/current-lobbies/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lobby for Good on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions, And Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with (a) the Act Party and (b) with New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, it has only been in the last 36 hours that Winston Peters and David Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Christopher Luxon. What could possibly go wrong? One might feel equally anxious about the question marks over the spoils of office, and who gets what... More

From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 