Lobby For Good Introduces Groundbreaking Public Engagement Platform In Its Drive For Transparent Governance

In a landmark initiative for New Zealand's democratic process, Lobby for Good proudly announces the launch of a revolutionary public engagement platform. This service marks a bold step in amplifying the voices of New Zealanders by allowing the submission of petitions with over 10,000 signatures to be considered for our next lobby campaign.

Empowering the Public: A New Era of Participation: In an unprecedented move, Lobby for Good invites the general public to play a direct role in shaping our nation's lobbying efforts. Our new service offers an incredible opportunity for every New Zealander to contribute to meaningful change. This platform is more than a tool; it's a statement of our commitment to ensure that every voice matters in our collective quest for a thriving New Zealand.

The Urgent Need for Informed Decisions and Community Support for the IHR Campaign: As we approach the crucial 1st of December 2023 deadline, New Zealand finds itself at a pivotal juncture regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations 2005 (IHR 2005). It is of paramount importance that these decisions are made with a comprehensive understanding of their potential impact on our nation’s health, autonomy, and economic well-being. In light of this, Lobby for Good is proud to announce that the IHR campaign has been accepted onto their platform after receiving over 20,000 signatures of support. They are actively seeking the public’s support to ensure that the government’s decisions in this regard are made with the fullest possible engagement and insight from the people of New Zealand.

Your Voice, Our Future: Lobby for Good champions the importance of public involvement in this decision-making process. We believe that informed and engaged citizens are the bedrock of a healthy democracy. By submitting petitions through our new platform, you're not just raising your voice; you're actively shaping New Zealand's future.

Join Us in This Historic Campaign This initiative goes beyond policy-making; it's about forging a future where decisions are transparent, and the public's interest is always at the forefront. We invite everyone to be part of this trailblazing movement. Together, we can ensure that our government remains accountable and our nation thrives.

About Lobby for Good: Lobby for Good is a social enterprise at the forefront of promoting transparent governance and the well-being of New Zealanders. Our work spans advocacy, research, and public engagement, all aimed at ensuring informed, responsible decision-making at the highest levels of government.

For more information on how you can be involved, visit: www.lobbyforgood.co.nz/current-lobbies/

