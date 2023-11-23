Public Increasingly Impatient As Coalition Negotiations Drag On

Public frustration continues to grow as negotiations drag on. A second poll by Talbot Mills Research indicates a 6% increase in those saying that negotiations are taking too long.

Is the negotiation between National, ACT and NZ First to form the next Government taking too long? Poll taken from 17-22 November Poll taken from 10-16 November Yes: 66% (up 6%) 60% No: 19% (down 2%) 21% Unsure: 16% (down 3%) 19% Poll conducted between 17- 22 November 2023 and the basis of the sample is n=567 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 18 years of age and over. Poll conducted between 10- 16 November 2023 and the basis of the sample is n=545 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 18 years of age and over. Results are based upon questions asked in a Talbot Mills Research New Zealand nationwide online survey.

When asked who is most to blame for how long the negotiations are taking, 33% of people blamed Rt Hon Winston Peters, and nearly a quarter of people blamed Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon.

Who do you think is most to blame for how long the negotiations are taking? Rt Hon Winston Peters 33% Christopher Luxon 24% David Seymour 4% Unsure 40% Poll conducted between 17-22 November 2023. Results are based upon questions asked in a Talbot Mills Research New Zealand nationwide online survey. The basis of the sample is n=155 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 18 years of age and over.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We release polls every week on our social media platforms. Please follow us on X, Instagram and Linkedin @TalbotMillsResearch.

About Us

Talbot Mills Research specialises in corporate and political research. We work with leading businesses on both sides of the Tasman, and have an unparalleled understanding of the public mindset based on years of experience and innovative research methodologies.

© Scoop Media

