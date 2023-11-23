Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Increasingly Impatient As Coalition Negotiations Drag On

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 9:26 am
Press Release: Talbot Mills Research

Public frustration continues to grow as negotiations drag on. A second poll by Talbot Mills Research indicates a 6% increase in those saying that negotiations are taking too long.

Is the negotiation between National, ACT and NZ First to form the next Government taking too long?
Poll taken from 17-22 NovemberPoll taken from 10-16 November
Yes: 66% (up 6%)60%
No: 19% (down 2%)21%
Unsure: 16% (down 3%)19%
Poll conducted between 17- 22 November 2023 and the basis of the sample is n=567 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 18 years of age and over.Poll conducted between 10- 16 November 2023 and the basis of the sample is n=545 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 18 years of age and over.
Results are based upon questions asked in a Talbot Mills Research New Zealand nationwide online survey.

When asked who is most to blame for how long the negotiations are taking, 33% of people blamed Rt Hon Winston Peters, and nearly a quarter of people blamed Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon.

Who do you think is most to blame for how long the negotiations are taking?
Rt Hon Winston Peters33%
Christopher Luxon24%
David Seymour4%
Unsure40%
Poll conducted between 17-22 November 2023. Results are based upon questions asked in a Talbot Mills Research New Zealand nationwide online survey. The basis of the sample is n=155 nationally representative respondents in New Zealand 18 years of age and over.
We release polls every week on our social media platforms. Please follow us on X, Instagram and Linkedin @TalbotMillsResearch.

About Us
Talbot Mills Research specialises in corporate and political research. We work with leading businesses on both sides of the Tasman, and have an unparalleled understanding of the public mindset based on years of experience and innovative research methodologies.

Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

