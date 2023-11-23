Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Use Of Police Dog To Arrest A Young Person In Te Awamutu Justified

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a Police dog handler’s decision to use his dog to apprehend a 12-year-old male was justified.

At about 1:30am on 4 January 2023, Police responded to an alarm activation at a pharmacy in Te Awamutu. As Police officers arrived to investigate, they saw a vehicle driving with its lights off on the far side of the car park. The officers suspected that the occupants of the vehicle had broken into the pharmacy. They drove toward the vehicle and activated the patrol cars lights and siren. The vehicle exited the carpark, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and fled from Police. The officers decided not to pursue the vehicle.

A few minutes later the officers located the vehicle on a rural road. It was struggling to get up a hill and sparks were coming from one of the rear tyres. The vehicle came to a stop and two occupants got out and ran away.

A Police dog handler used his Police dog to track the two occupants over farmland to a rural property. It was dark apart from a small amount of ambient lighting. The dog handler says he saw two people running away from him, yelled for them to stop, and warned he would release his dog if they failed to do so. The two occupants continued to run away, and the dog handler released the dog. The dog bit a 12-year-old on the leg. Police took the young person to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

The Authority has concluded that the use of the dog was justified and did not amount to excessive force. The officers had reasonable cause to suspect that the occupants of the car had been engaged in quite serious offending and it was appropriate for the dog handler to release the dog to prevent their escape.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/23_November_2023_Public_Report__Justified_use_of_Police_dog_in_Te_Awamutu.pdf

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 