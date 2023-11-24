Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Federated Farmers Say New Government Will Restore Farmer Confidence

Friday, 24 November 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The new Government have set out a clear and credible plan to get farming back on track and restore farmer confidence, says Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford.

"The last six years have been incredibly challenging for farmers and rural communities with a lot of impractical and expensive regulation. Farmer confidence is at record lows," Langford says.

In the lead up to the election Federated Farmers released a rural roadmap with 12 policy priorities for the next Government that return some positivity to farming and get things back on track.

"The politicians have clearly sat up and taken notice, because the new Government have comprehensively adopted those policy priorities as their own.

"The Ute tax will be gone by Christmas, water storage is on the way, and there is a real intent to cut through the red tape that farmers have been wrapped up in," Langford says.

Farmers will be particularly pleased to see a firm commitment to fix the unworkable freshwater rules and replace them with something that will actually work behind the farm gate.

"There will also be a review the highly political and unscientific methane reduction targets in the Zero Carbon Act to ensure New Zealand is taking a warming approach.

"All of these things will go a long way when it comes to restoring farmer confidence. Federated Farmers look forward to working with the new Government to make sure they deliver," Langford concluded.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon.

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. "Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict," says Chris Hipkins.

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru.

