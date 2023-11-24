Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Future Role For Gas Welcomed

Friday, 24 November 2023, 2:55 pm
Press Release: GasNZ

GasNZ welcomed today’s announcement of Simeon Brown and Shane Jones’ ministerial positions in the energy portfolios in the new coalition government together with the confirmation that gas in its many forms has a critical role to play in New Zealand’s energy system.

Chief executive of GasNZ Janet Carson says the coalition agreements’ commitment to developing renewable energy options were broad and noted the stated inclusion in the agreements for hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels as well as electricity.

“The expectation is crystal clear. Climate change policies must not undermine national energy security.

“This is good for consumers who want energy choices and options they can afford, and it gives the gas sector a great starting position to work with the new government to develop New Zealand’s renewable gas market.

“We’re delighted that there is enthusiasm for a broader approach to energy security that includes gas.

“Gas in its many forms will continue to be a key part of our energy system.”

Over two million New Zealanders use natural gas and LPG every day with people choosing natural gas or LPG appliances for a wide range of benefits, Carson says.

“In addition to being cleaner burning than some alternatives and often more reliable, gas is often the preferred option for Kiwis who value instant hot water, heating, and cooking.”

Development of a renewable or biogas industry is a significant opportunity for gas consumers to retain the convenience of gas while lowering emissions to support net zero goals, and GasNZ will seek to begin discussing these possibilities with the respective ministers as soon as possible, Carson says.

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from GasNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 