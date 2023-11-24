Future Role For Gas Welcomed

GasNZ welcomed today’s announcement of Simeon Brown and Shane Jones’ ministerial positions in the energy portfolios in the new coalition government together with the confirmation that gas in its many forms has a critical role to play in New Zealand’s energy system.

Chief executive of GasNZ Janet Carson says the coalition agreements’ commitment to developing renewable energy options were broad and noted the stated inclusion in the agreements for hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels as well as electricity.

“The expectation is crystal clear. Climate change policies must not undermine national energy security.

“This is good for consumers who want energy choices and options they can afford, and it gives the gas sector a great starting position to work with the new government to develop New Zealand’s renewable gas market.

“We’re delighted that there is enthusiasm for a broader approach to energy security that includes gas.

“Gas in its many forms will continue to be a key part of our energy system.”

Over two million New Zealanders use natural gas and LPG every day with people choosing natural gas or LPG appliances for a wide range of benefits, Carson says.

“In addition to being cleaner burning than some alternatives and often more reliable, gas is often the preferred option for Kiwis who value instant hot water, heating, and cooking.”

Development of a renewable or biogas industry is a significant opportunity for gas consumers to retain the convenience of gas while lowering emissions to support net zero goals, and GasNZ will seek to begin discussing these possibilities with the respective ministers as soon as possible, Carson says.

