Hobson's Pledge Are Delighted

“I’m sure I speak for all those who have supported Hobson’s Pledge since our formation in 2016 when I say how absolutely delighted we are that Casey Costello has not only been elected to Parliament but has stepped right into a ministerial role inside Cabinet," Hobson's Pledge spokesperson Don Brash says.

“Casey was our co-spokesperson until she resigned her role upon stepping forward as a New Zealand First candidate a few short months ago.

“Casey is a deeply caring person who has for years argued that all New Zealanders should have equal political rights, irrespective of when they or their ancestors came to New Zealand.

"Hobson’s Pledge is also delighted to see that in many areas of government policy, the basic principle of treating all New Zealanders equally before the law has been strongly affirmed. In addition, the right of ratepayers to demand a referendum before local authorities create Maori wards has been re-established."

