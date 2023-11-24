Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Clubs New Zealand Welcomes New Coalition Government

Friday, 24 November 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Clubs New Zealand

Clubs New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement of the new coalition Government and looks forward to working with incoming ministers across a range of portfolios.

“We look forward to pursuing productive working relationships with a number of Ministers to ensure that the club industry is in the best position to continue supporting our communities, says Chief Executive, Larry Graham.

“We are encouraged by the expansion of the tourism portfolio to include hospitality. Our members have often expressed frustration that their challenges, and the uniqueness of our industry is overlooked by policy makers. We have been lacking representation in Parliament and that is why we welcome the appointment of Matt Doocey as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality.

“We also look forward to working with incoming Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety and Internal Affairs Minister, Brooke van Velden. We will be encouraging the new Minister to urgently repeal the Fair Pay Agreement Act 2022 as well as conduct a review of the Gambling (Harm Prevention and Minimisation) Amendment Regulations 2023.

“The last six years have been incredibly challenging for the club industry, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and ensure that legislative burden and red tape is rolled back.

“We look forward to engaging with the new Government to promote and safeguard the interests, rights, and privileges of member clubs.

 

Clubs New Zealand Incorporated (Clubs New Zealand) is a not-for-profit, member led association representing more than 300 clubs around the country including Community Clubs, Cosmopolitan Clubs, Workingmen’s Club, Sports Clubs, and Returned Servicemen’s Associations (RSAs). Collectively our clubs employ more than 3,000 people and are a home away from home to over 300,000 club members. To find out more visit www.clubsnz.org.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

