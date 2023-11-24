Clubs New Zealand Welcomes New Coalition Government

Clubs New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement of the new coalition Government and looks forward to working with incoming ministers across a range of portfolios.

“We look forward to pursuing productive working relationships with a number of Ministers to ensure that the club industry is in the best position to continue supporting our communities, says Chief Executive, Larry Graham.

“We are encouraged by the expansion of the tourism portfolio to include hospitality. Our members have often expressed frustration that their challenges, and the uniqueness of our industry is overlooked by policy makers. We have been lacking representation in Parliament and that is why we welcome the appointment of Matt Doocey as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality.

“We also look forward to working with incoming Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety and Internal Affairs Minister, Brooke van Velden. We will be encouraging the new Minister to urgently repeal the Fair Pay Agreement Act 2022 as well as conduct a review of the Gambling (Harm Prevention and Minimisation) Amendment Regulations 2023.

“The last six years have been incredibly challenging for the club industry, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and ensure that legislative burden and red tape is rolled back.

“We look forward to engaging with the new Government to promote and safeguard the interests, rights, and privileges of member clubs.

Clubs New Zealand Incorporated (Clubs New Zealand) is a not-for-profit, member led association representing more than 300 clubs around the country including Community Clubs, Cosmopolitan Clubs, Workingmen’s Club, Sports Clubs, and Returned Servicemen’s Associations (RSAs). Collectively our clubs employ more than 3,000 people and are a home away from home to over 300,000 club members. To find out more visit www.clubsnz.org.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

